LG NanoCell 55'' NANO85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α7 AI Processor

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG NanoCell 55'' NANO85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α7 AI Processor

55NANO85SPA

LG NanoCell 55'' NANO85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α7 AI Processor

Vista frontal del televisor LG NanoCell

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

55nano85spa

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

TIPO DE DISPLAY

LED (LCD)

NanoCell Display

4K NanoCell

TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS

55

TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN CM

139

RESOLUCIÓN

UHD (3840 x 2160)

COLOR

Nano Color

DIMMING

Local Dimming

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

TM240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

HDR

Cinema HDR

Procesador

α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

Mejora en Imagen

SI

Control de Brillo

SI

Filmmaker Mode

SI

Escalador (Resolución)

4K Upscaler

HGIG Mode

SI

TIPO DE SEÑAL

COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA

SI

COMPATIBLE CON TELEVISIÓN TERRESTRE (TDT)

SI

AUDIO

Salida de audio

20W

CANALES

2.0 ch (2 Ch= 10W pc)

Dirección

Disparo inferior

Sonido

DOLBY ATMOS

AI Acoustic Tuning

SI

AI Sound

SI

Clear Voice

SI

SMART CONVENIENCE

ThinQ

SI

Reconocimiento de voz

SI

AI Home

SI

Home Dashboard

SI

NUMERO DE CPU´s

QUAD

Sistema Operativo

webOS Smart TV (6.0)

360° VR Play

SI

Apple Homekit + Airplay2

SI

Navegador Web

SI

Quick Access

SI

Búsqueda de contenido Relacionado

SI

ENTRADAS

AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB

3

LAN

SI

Salida Audio Optico Digital

SI

WiFi

SI

Bluetooth

SI

ACCESORIOS

CABLE DE PODER

SI

BASE

SI

CONTROL MAGICO

SI ( SIN NFC)

Año de creación

2021

