LG NanoCell 55'' NANO85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI(Inteligencia Artificial), α7 AI Processor
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Todas las especificaciones
TIPO DE DISPLAY
LED (LCD)
NanoCell Display
4K NanoCell
TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS
55
TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN CM
139
RESOLUCIÓN
UHD (3840 x 2160)
COLOR
Nano Color
DIMMING
Local Dimming
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
TM240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)
HDR
Cinema HDR
Procesador
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
Mejora en Imagen
SI
Control de Brillo
SI
Filmmaker Mode
SI
Escalador (Resolución)
4K Upscaler
HGIG Mode
SI
COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA
SI
COMPATIBLE CON TELEVISIÓN TERRESTRE (TDT)
SI
Salida de audio
20W
CANALES
2.0 ch (2 Ch= 10W pc)
Dirección
Disparo inferior
Sonido
DOLBY ATMOS
AI Acoustic Tuning
SI
AI Sound
SI
Clear Voice
SI
ThinQ
SI
Reconocimiento de voz
SI
AI Home
SI
Home Dashboard
SI
NUMERO DE CPU´s
QUAD
Sistema Operativo
webOS Smart TV (6.0)
360° VR Play
SI
Apple Homekit + Airplay2
SI
Navegador Web
SI
Quick Access
SI
Búsqueda de contenido Relacionado
SI
AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL
eARC (HDMI 3)
USB
3
LAN
SI
Salida Audio Optico Digital
SI
WiFi
SI
Bluetooth
SI
CABLE DE PODER
SI
BASE
SI
CONTROL MAGICO
SI ( SIN NFC)
Año de creación
2021
