LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 49" LB8700

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 49" LB8700

49LB8700

LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 49" LB8700

Todas las especificaciones

MÓDULO

Panel

Edge LED

Tamaño

49''

Resolución

Full HD

Micro Pixel Control

Si

Tasa Refresco Panel

240 Hz

DISEÑO

CINEMA SCREEN

Borde Ultra Delgado

Metallic Design

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

Triple XD Engine

MCI Dinámico

1200 Hz

Speaker System

2.2 Speaker System

Potencia Sonido

50W

Sound Mode

● 9 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Pagode,Serta Wego, Brazilian Punk)

Resolution Upscaler

Ultra Surround

Si

CINEMA 3D

Conversor 2D a 3D

Si

Control de Profundidad 3D

Si

3D Sound Zooming

Si

Dual Play

Si (Anteojos se venden por separado)

SMART TV

Web OS

Si

Magic Remote

Si

Screen Share: WiDi, 2nd Display, MHL, Miracast

Si

Wifi

Incorporado

Smartphone Remote Support

Si

Navegador Web

Si

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Intelligent Sensor

Si

Motion Eye Care

Si

Smart Energy Saving

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

ACCESORIOS

Anteojos 3D

4

Anteojos Dual Play

No incluido

Magic Remote

Incluido

Cámara

Incluido

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI 1.4

4

USB 2.0

3

AV In

1

RF in

2

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Sin Base 49''

1091 x 632 x 34.7

Con Base 49''

1091 x 690 x 229

