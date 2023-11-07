We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV FHD 49" LB8700
Todas las especificaciones
-
Panel
-
Edge LED
-
Tamaño
-
49''
-
Resolución
-
Full HD
-
Micro Pixel Control
-
Si
-
Tasa Refresco Panel
-
240 Hz
-
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Sí
-
Borde Ultra Delgado
-
Sí
-
Metallic Design
-
Sí
-
Procesador
-
Triple XD Engine
-
MCI Dinámico
-
1200 Hz
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Speaker System
-
Potencia Sonido
-
50W
-
Sound Mode
-
● 9 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Pagode,Serta Wego, Brazilian Punk)
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Sí
-
Ultra Surround
-
Si
-
Conversor 2D a 3D
-
Si
-
Control de Profundidad 3D
-
Si
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Si
-
Dual Play
-
Si (Anteojos se venden por separado)
-
Web OS
-
Si
-
Magic Remote
-
Si
-
Screen Share: WiDi, 2nd Display, MHL, Miracast
-
Si
-
Wifi
-
Incorporado
-
Smartphone Remote Support
-
Si
-
Navegador Web
-
Si
-
Sintonizador Digital
-
Si
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Si
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Si
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Sí
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Anteojos 3D
-
4
-
Anteojos Dual Play
-
No incluido
-
Magic Remote
-
Incluido
-
Cámara
-
Incluido
-
HDMI 1.4
-
4
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
AV In
-
1
-
RF in
-
2
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
LAN
-
1
-
Sin Base 49''
-
1091 x 632 x 34.7
-
Con Base 49''
-
1091 x 690 x 229
