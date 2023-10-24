About Cookies on This Site

Kühlschränke

FrischereLebensmittel,schnellereKühlung undsparsamerVerbrauch

Genießen Sie ein selbstgemachtes gesundes Essen, lüften Sie Ihr Haus regelmäßig und fügen Sie Ihrer Alltagsroutine ein leichtes Workout hinzu. Kleine aber feine Änderungen Zuhause sind der erste Schritt zu einem gesünderen Leben.

 

Die Vorderseite des Kühlschranks ist zu sehen, beide Türen sind geöffnet. Der Innenraum ist mit einem leichten Nebel gefüllt, der darauf hindeutet, dass es im Kühlschrankinneren kalt ist.

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling™ reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und bewahrt den frischen Geschmack bis zu 7 Tage lang.

 

Eine Auswahl an frischem, farbenfrohem Obst und Gemüse.

LINEARCooling™ sorgt dafür, dass zu jeder Zeit präzise Temperaturen mit nur minimalen Schwankungen zwischen ±0,5°C aufrechterhalten werden. Dies wird erreicht, indem mithilfe des strategisch angeordneten Sensors von LG häufiger kalte Luft ins Kühlschrankinnere geleitet wird. 

*Basierend auf UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung LG-interner Testverfahren zur Messung der Zeit, die benötigt wurde, um eine 5%ige Gewichtsreduktionsrate von Pak Choi im Frischwarenfach der LGE LINEARCooling™-Modelle GBB72NSDFN, GSX961MCVZ, GF-L570PL, B607S, zu erreichen.
**Das Ergebnis kann bei der tatsächlichen Nutzung variieren.

18 % mehr Energieeinsparung 

Reduziert den Energieverbrauch um 18 % im Vergleich zu Modellen mit dem herkömmlichen LG Inverter Linear Kompressor™.

 

*Basierend auf Testergebnissen von UL unter Verwendung des Energieverbrauchsstandards IEC62552, bei denen das Linear-Inverter-Modell B607S (2017) von LG mit dem herkömmlichen Inverter-Modell B606S (2016) von LG verglichen wurde.

Ein schwarzes Kühlschrank steht leicht schräg, die Vordertüren sind geschlossen, auch der Hintergrund ist schwarz. Das 10-Jahre-Garantie-Logo für den Inverter Linear Compressor und das Inverter-Linear-Logo leuchten auf, als ein Lichtstrahl über sie gleitet.

Für Höchstleistungen entwickelt – mit einer Lebensdauer von weit über 10 Jahren

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ hat den 20-Jahre-Lebensdauer-Test gemeistert.

 

*Der Test wurde gemäß dem internen Protokoll von LG zum beschleunigten Testen der Lebensdauer von 20 Jahren durchgeführt. Die Ergebnisse basieren auf Labortests, bei denen beschleunigte und angemessene Einsatzbedingungen berücksichtigt wurden. Die voraussichtliche Lebensdauer gilt nicht als Garantie oder Gewährleistung.

Ein Kühlschrank steht vor einer geziegelten Wand. Auf dem Sofa daneben schlafen friedlich eine Frau und ihr Hund.

Um 7 % leiser

Genießen Sie 7 % weniger Geräuschentwicklung im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Inverter-Modellen, wenn Ihr Kühlschrank über einen laufruhigen LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ verfügt.

*Basierend auf LG-internen Testverfahren zum Vergleich des Geräuschpegels zwischen dem Linear-Inverter-Modell von LG (GBB530NSCXE) und dem Smart-Inverter-Modell von LG (GA-B459CLWL).

Lernen Sie die Kühlschränke von LG kennen