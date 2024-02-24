About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Jetzt Notebook kaufen
und bis zu 350 €
Cashback sichern!

Jetzt Notebook kaufen und bis zu
350€ Cashback sichern!

LG gram Ultraleicht-Notebooks mit Windows 11 und Intel® Ultra 7 Prozessor liefern starke Leistung und steigern Ihre Produktivität. Das schlanke und leichte Design und die lange Akkulaufzeit machen gram Notebooks zum idealen Begleiter für den ganzen Tag. Egal ob mobil oder im Office!

Jetzt bei folgenden Partnern kaufen und Cashback sichern:

AMAZON EU S.A.R.L., Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, Computeruniverse GmbH, Cyberport GmbH, Otto GmbH & Co. KG, Office Partner GmbH, sowie der LG Deutschland GmbH Online-Shop

350€ Cashback:

LG gram Pro 16T90SP-K.AA78G 

LG gram Pro 16Z90SP-A.AD7BG

LG gram Pro 16Z90SP-G.AD7BG

LG gram Pro 16Z90SP-G.AA78G

LG gram Pro 17Z90SP-E.AD7BG

LG gram Pro 17Z90SP-G.AD7BG

LG gram Pro 17Z90SP-G.AA78G

300€ Cashback:

LG gram 16Z90S-G.AA75G

LG gram Pro 16Z90S-G.AA78G

LG gram Pro 16Z90S-G.AA77G

LG gram Pro 16Z90S-G.AA79G

LG gram Pro 16Z90S-G.AD7CG

LG gram Pro 17Z90S-G.AA75G

LG gram Pro 17Z90S-G.AA78G

LG gram Pro 17Z90S-G.AA79G

LG gram Pro 17Z90S-G.AD7CG


So einfach erhalten Sie Ihren Cashback:

LG gram jetzt registrieren