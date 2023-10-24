About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hi-Fi Anlage mit 1.800 Watt | XBOOM OK 99 | Multi Bluetooth® | Dual USB

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Hi-Fi Anlage mit 1.800 Watt | XBOOM OK 99 | Multi Bluetooth® | Dual USB

OK99

Hi-Fi Anlage mit 1.800 Watt | XBOOM OK 99 | Multi Bluetooth® | Dual USB

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

TON

Ausgangsleistung

1800 Watt

Anzahl Wege-System

450 Watt x 2 Vorne

Integrierter Subwoofer

900 Watt

Equalizer

ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Bluetooth

Ja

Android kompatibel via Bluetooth

ja

ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Netzspannung in Volt

100-230V

Netzfrequenz in Hz

50/60

MASSE

Haupteinheit

430 x 1054 x 400 mm (BHT) mm

ZUBEHÖR

Kabelhalterung

Bedienungsanleitung, Garantiekarte, Antennenkabel

STROMVERSORGUNG

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby) in Watt

0,5 Watt

EAN

EAN

8806098171422

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(OK99)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich