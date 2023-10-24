LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
-
Android 8 Oreo
-
Kategorie
-
Premium Smartphones
-
Design-Elemente
-
Extra helles FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68, Gorilla Glass 5
-
Farbvarianten
-
New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray
-
Formfaktor
-
153,2 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm
-
Gewicht
-
162 g
-
Technologie
-
LCD mit bis zu 1000 nit Helligkeit
-
Typ
-
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
15,47 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll²
-
6,1”
-
Screen-to-Body Ratio
-
81.9%
-
Auflösung
-
3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)
-
Hauptkamera
-
Dual-Kamera (WeitwinkelKamera & Standardwinkelkamera)
-
Weitwinkelkamera - Megapixel
-
16 Megapixel
-
Weitwinkel-Radius
-
107°
-
Weitwinkelkamera - Linse
-
f/ 1,9
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Megapixel
-
16 Megapixel
-
Standardperspektiven-Radius
-
71°
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Blende
-
f/ 1,6
-
Video-Auflösung
-
UHD
-
Selfie-Kamera
-
8 Megapixel
-
Standardperspektiven-Radius
-
80°
-
Selfie-Kamera – Blende
-
f/1,9
-
Feature & UX
-
Google Lens, extra helle Kamera, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, QTags, Glaslinse, verbesserte Weitwinkelkamera, LG Log, Kino-Effekte, Punktzoom, Quick Video Editor, Graphy, PDAF, Signature UX, Live Streaming, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
-
2
-
Besonderheiten
-
DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
-
Taktrate
-
bis zu 2,8 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
8 (Octa-Core)
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
-
Ja
-
Miracast
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Features
-
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
-
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
-
USB-C- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot, USB OTG
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
-
Ja
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
-
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
-
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
-
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
-
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
-
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
-
Ja
-
Barometer
-
Ja
-
Art
-
Li-Ion Polymer
-
Kapazität
-
3000 mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
-
Ja, QC 3.0, PD 21W
-
Wireless Charging
-
Ja
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
100 hrs (mit AoD)
-
Sprechzeit
-
930 min (3G)
-
Interner Speicher
-
64 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
-
4 GB
-
Sonstige Features
-
Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung, Google Assistant
-
Produkt-Code
-
Aurora Black: LMG710EM.ADECBK
New Platinum Gray: LMG710EM.ADECPL
-
EAN
-
Aurora Black: 8806087030976
New Platinum Gray: 8806087030983
