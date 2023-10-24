About Cookies on This Site

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

LG G7

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

(2)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 8 Oreo

Kategorie

Premium Smartphones

DESIGN

Design-Elemente

Extra helles FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68, Gorilla Glass 5

Farbvarianten

New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

Formfaktor

153,2 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm

Gewicht

162 g

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD mit bis zu 1000 nit Helligkeit

Typ

In-Cell Touch Display

Diagonale in Zoll

15,47 cm

Diagonale in Zoll²

6,1”

Screen-to-Body Ratio

81.9%

Auflösung

3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)

KAMERA

Hauptkamera

Dual-Kamera (WeitwinkelKamera & Standardwinkelkamera)

Weitwinkelkamera - Megapixel

16 Megapixel

Weitwinkel-Radius

107°

Weitwinkelkamera - Linse

f/ 1,9

Standardwinkelkamera - Megapixel

16 Megapixel

Standardperspektiven-Radius

71°

Standardwinkelkamera - Blende

f/ 1,6

Video-Auflösung

UHD

Selfie-Kamera

8 Megapixel

Standardperspektiven-Radius

80°

Selfie-Kamera – Blende

f/1,9

Feature & UX

Google Lens, extra helle Kamera, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, QTags, Glaslinse, verbesserte Weitwinkelkamera, LG Log, Kino-Effekte, Punktzoom, Quick Video Editor, Graphy, PDAF, Signature UX, Live Streaming, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode

AUDIO

Anzahl der Mikrofone

2

Besonderheiten

DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Taktrate

bis zu 2,8 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Ja

Wi-Fi Concurrency

Ja

Miracast

Ja

Bluetooth Version

5.0 BLE

Bluetooth Features

LG Profile

A-GPS

Ja

Anschlüsse

USB-C- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot, USB OTG

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

E-Mail

Ja

SENSOREN

Fingerabdrucksensor

Ja

Beschleunigungssensor

Ja

Näherungssensor

Ja

Umgebungslichtsensor

Ja

Gyrosensor

Ja

Digitaler Kompass

Ja

Barometer

Ja

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion Polymer

Kapazität

3000 mAh

Schnelladefunktion

Ja, QC 3.0, PD 21W

Wireless Charging

Ja

Stand-by-Zeit

100 hrs (mit AoD)

Sprechzeit

930 min (3G)

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

64 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

4 GB

SONSTIGES

Sonstige Features

Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung, Google Assistant

Produkt-Code

Aurora Black: LMG710EM.ADECBK
New Platinum Gray: LMG710EM.ADECPL

EAN

Aurora Black: 8806087030976
New Platinum Gray: 8806087030983

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(LM-G710EM)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

