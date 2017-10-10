About Cookies on This Site

K10 (2017) Gold

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

K10 (2017) Gold

LG K10 (2017)

K10 (2017) Gold

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

Design-Elemente

Geschwungenes Gehäuse, Rahmen in Metallic-Optik, Extra leichter Style-Performer für jede Situation

Formfaktor

148,7 x 75,2 x 7,99 mm

Gewicht

138g

Farbvarianten

Schwarz, Gold

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT-LCD

Typ

In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front

Diagonale in cm

13,5 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,3 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 277.1 ppi

KAMERA

Hauptkamera

13 Megapixel

Zoom

Digitaler 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

4160 x 3120 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)

Selfie-Kamera

5 Megapixel

Weitwinkel

120°

Auflösung

2560 x 1920 Pixel

Features

Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Auto Shot, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster

PROZESSOR

Modell

Mediatek® MT6750

Taktrate

1,5 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 6 (300 Mbps / 50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device Identification (DI), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam, Drucken

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,541 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, LG Smart World, Bedienungshilfen

Sensor

Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor

Google Mobile Services

YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Movies & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Rechner, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Timer, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo, USB OTG, Aufgaben, Evernote, Facebook, Instagram

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Video-Formate

H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG

Audioformate

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), WAVE, WMA, ALAC, OPUS, WAV, 3GP

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,85 V

Kapazität

2800 mAh (wechselbar)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: 370 Std. ; 3G: 361 Std., 4G: 370 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: 420 min ; 3G: 840 min.

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

16 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

2 GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

SUFFIX

Productcode - Gold

LGM250N.ADECGK

Productcode - Schwarz

LGM250N.ADECBK

EAN

Schwarz

8806087017953

Gold

8806087018530

Bewertungen

