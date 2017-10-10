We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
K10 (2017) Gold
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
-
Android 7.0 Nougat
-
Design-Elemente
-
Geschwungenes Gehäuse, Rahmen in Metallic-Optik, Extra leichter Style-Performer für jede Situation
-
Formfaktor
-
148,7 x 75,2 x 7,99 mm
-
Gewicht
-
138g
-
Farbvarianten
-
Schwarz, Gold
-
Technologie
-
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
-
In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front
-
Diagonale in cm
-
13,5 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,3 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 277.1 ppi
-
Hauptkamera
-
13 Megapixel
-
Zoom
-
Digitaler 4 x Zoom
-
Auflösung
-
4160 x 3120 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)
-
Selfie-Kamera
-
5 Megapixel
-
Weitwinkel
-
120°
-
Auflösung
-
2560 x 1920 Pixel
-
Features
-
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Auto Shot, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster
-
Modell
-
Mediatek® MT6750
-
Taktrate
-
1,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
8
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 6 (300 Mbps / 50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device Identification (DI), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Scan Parameters Profile (ScPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam, Drucken
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,541 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, LG Smart World, Bedienungshilfen
-
Sensor
-
Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
-
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Movies & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Rechner, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Timer, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo, USB OTG, Aufgaben, Evernote, Facebook, Instagram
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Video-Formate
-
H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG
-
Audioformate
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis(OGG), WAVE, WMA, ALAC, OPUS, WAV, 3GP
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Kapazität
-
2800 mAh (wechselbar)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: 370 Std. ; 3G: 361 Std., 4G: 370 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: 420 min ; 3G: 840 min.
-
Interner Speicher
-
16 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
-
2 GB
-
Lieferumfang
-
Gerät, Akku, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Productcode - Gold
-
LGM250N.ADECGK
-
Productcode - Schwarz
-
LGM250N.ADECBK
-
Schwarz
-
8806087017953
-
Gold
-
8806087018530
