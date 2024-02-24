About Cookies on This Site

Cinebeam projector banner

Erlebe ab März das ultimative

Kinoerlebnis zu Hause

Bis zu 120 Zoll mit unserem
brandneuen Lifestyle 4K
Projektor Qube HU710PB.

Sei unter den Ersten, die ihn erleben – aktiviere dazu ganz einfach die Benachrichtigungsfunktion

und sichere dir einen exklusiven 200€ Rabattcode zum Start der Vorbestellung!

Sonderangebot für den neuen LG CineBeam Q Projektor

Melde dich vom 04.03.2024 bis zum 17.03.2024 an, um benachrichtigt zu werden sobald die Vorbestellung des Projektors beginnt. Außerdem erhalst du während dieser Zeit einen Promo-Code im Wert von 200 € für diesen Kauf. Es gelten die allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen.¹

LG CineBeam Q

LG CineBeam Q Projector - HU710PB

  • 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Auflösung
  • Automatische Bildschirmanpassung
  • 3-Kanal-Laserlichtquelle
  • LG webOS (Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+ und mehr)
  • Kompatibel mit Apple AirPlay 2 und Screen Share
  • Bis zu 120 Zoll Bildschirmdiagonale

¹ Kunden, die sich bis zum 17. März 2024 für den Erhalt von Marketing-Mitteilungen von LG per E-Mail anmelden, erhalten am 18. März 2024 per E-Mail einen einmaligen Promo-Code, mit dem sie 200€ gegenüber dem Verkaufspreis des LG CineBeam Q Projektors vor Steuern sparen können. Der einmalige Promo-Code ist nur während des Vorbestellungszeitraums gültig. Um die zusätzliche Ersparnis zu erhalten, muss der einmalige Promo-Code während der Online-Kaufabwicklung eingegeben werden. Die Ersparnis wird im Warenkorb angezeigt, wenn alle Angebotsanforderungen erfüllt sind. Wenn einer der qualifizierten Artikel aus dem Warenkorb entfernt wird oder ein Teil der Bestellung storniert oder zurückgeschickt wird, werden die Werbeeinsparungen ungültig. Preise und Angebote sind nicht gegen Bargeld einlösbar, nicht übertragbar und können nicht mit anderen Angeboten kombiniert werden. Verfügbarkeit, Preise und Angebotsbedingungen können ohne vorherige Ankündigung geändert werden. Die Stückzahlen sind begrenzt.

 

Teilnahmeberechtigtes Modell: HU710PB

 

Tatsächliche Merkmale, Funktionen und andere Produktspezifikationen können abweichen und können ohne vorherige Ankündigung geändert werden. Preise, Sonderangebote und Verfügbarkeit können variieren. Preisänderungen ohne vorherige Ankündigung vorbehalten. Die Stückzahlen sind begrenzt.

