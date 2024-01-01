Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specifikationer

AS60GDWV0

AS60GDWV0

AS60GDWV0
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • LG PuriCare™
  • 360º Purification
  • Clean Booster
  • Cleaning air to the far end of the room
  • 360º Total Care System
  • Smart Indicator
Overblik

MÅL

Alle specifikationer

PERFORMANCE

  • Applicable area (CA, ㎡)

    58

  • Power Input(W)

    40

  • Noise (Sound Pressure)

    49

FILTER

  • Dual Protection Filter (Pre Filter)

    Yes

  • HEPA Filter + Deodorization Filter

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Clean Booster

    Yes

  • 360° Purification

    Yes

  • Plasmater Ionizer(NPI)

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator(PM10.2.5,1.0 Display)

    Yes

  • Cleanliness Indicator

    Yes (4 colours)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Smart ThinQ)

CONVENIENCE

  • Operating mode

    1.Booster
    2.Normal
    3.Smart

  • Fan Speed

    5 steps (Auto-Low- Mid-High-Turbo)

  • Sensor

    PM1.0 / Odour

  • Colour

    White

  • Control

    Touch

  • Off Timer

    2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Filter Change Alarm

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes (10yr warranty)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Dimension (W*H*D)

    360 x 597 x 360

  • Box Dimension (W*H*D)

    432 x 652 x 432

  • Weight (Net)

    11.5

  • Weight (Gross)

    14

