LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier

LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier

LSA50A
()
  • Visning forfra af LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier LSA50A
Visning forfra af LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier LSA50A
Nøglefunktioner

  • The Art of Essence
  • Watering System
  • Rain View Window
  • UV LED & Smart Drying
  • Smart Indicator and Smart Lighting
  • Easy Bucket
Overblik

MÅL

Alle specifikationer

PERFORMANCE

  • Coverage (㎡)

    46.0 ㎡ (Jet mode 52.0㎡)

  • Power consumption(W)

    85(turbo)

  • Noise (dB) (Max/Min)

    53/23

  • Humidifying Capacity(cc/h)

    700(max)/200(min)

  • Tank Capa.(Full Line)

    4.2(3.2)

FILTER

  • Dual Protection Filter (Washable)

    Yes

  • PM1.0 Black Filter

    Yes

  • Deodori-zing Black Filter

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Watering Engine System

    Yes

  • UV LED

    Yes

  • Trickle Watering(Easy to Refill)

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator(PM10.2.5,1.0 Display)

    Yes

  • Cleanliness Indicator

    Yes (4 colours)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Operating mode

    1.Purify
    2.Humid
    3.Silent

  • Fan Speed

    4 steps (Auto-Low-Mid-High)

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • Sensor

    PM1.0 / Odour/ Humidity

  • Colour

    White

  • Control

    Touch

  • Off Timer

    2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Filter Change Alarm

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes (10yr warranty)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Dimension (W*H*D)

    408 x 725 x 408

  • Box Dimension (W*H*D)

    465 x 460 x 825

  • Weight (Net)

    17

  • Weight (Gross)

    19.5

