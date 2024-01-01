Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Induktionskogeplade 59 cm med 2 Flex-zoner og Boost-funktion

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

Induktionskogeplade 59 cm med 2 Flex-zoner og Boost-funktion

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Induktionskogeplade 59 cm med 2 Flex-zoner og Boost-funktion

CBIZ2437B
  • Top
  • RightSide
  • display
  • Left side
  • ControlPanel
  • Cookware
  • FocusLifestyle
  • PackageLifestyle
  • seamless
  • Front
Top
RightSide
display
Left side
ControlPanel
Cookware
FocusLifestyle
PackageLifestyle
seamless
Front

Nøglefunktioner

  • 15-trins præcision - fuld kontrol og fleksibilitet med op til 15 forskellige indstillinger
  • Boost-funktion 3,3 kW - for hurtigere opvarmning
  • Smart induktion - med 4 separate zoner med 2 Flexzoner
  • Timer - hver kogezone har sin egen timer med sluk
  • Stop & Go - med Stop & Go-funktionen kan du midlertidigt sætte alle kogezoner på pause med en enkelt knap
  • Holdbarhed - ridsefast og holdbart glas fra Schott
Mere

En animation der viser forskellige klip af installeret Induktionsplader.

Indbygget LG-Induktionsplader

Den lette vej til succes i køkkenet

Se, hvad der sker, når stil møder innovation, og oplev madlavning i perfekt harmoni.

Smartere madlavning uden forsinkelse

Hurtigt og sikkert

Brug uafhængige styringer på dit LG-Induktionsplader. Lav hurtige måltider uden risiko for brand. 

Hurtigt og let med forstærkningsfunktion

Gør måltider hurtigere færdig med forstærkningsfunktionen. Lav mad med en maks. effekt på 3,7 kW.

Letanvendelig

Få styr på din mad med berøring af en knap

Med det fritstående berøringspanel kan du tænde/slukke og justere effekten for hver tilberedningszone.

Høj ydeevne

Maksimumeffekt når du har brug for det

Oplev en maksimumeffekt på 3,7 kW ved at bruge to blus i flekstilstand. Tændes forstærkningsfunktionen i flekstilstand, koger vandet endnu hurtigere og reducerer tiden, du skal bruge på madlavning.

Dette billede er segmenteret. Til venstre ses Induktionspladerets standardtilstand, og der er en gryde på hvert blus. Til højre ses Induktionspladerets forstærkningsfunktion, og der er én gryde på to blus. Fra gryden kan du se kødretter, der tilberedes på høj varme, så retterne damper.

Hold dit køkken sikkert

For at forhindre utilsigtede forbrændinger har Induktionspladeret et indikatorlys til at vise, hvornår overfladen er varm, som forbliver tændt, indtil ovnen køler ned. 

Børnelås

Brug børnelåsen til at forhindre børn i utilsigtet at tænde for Induktionspladeret.

Innovativt design

Dette billede viser Induktionspladerets skinnende, sorte glasoverflade.

Sort glasoverflade

Dette billede viser Induktionspladerets hvide LED-lys.

Elegant design med hvide LED-lys

Installationsvejledning til indbygget Induktionsplader

Klik for at få flere oplysninger om, hvordan det indbyggede Induktionsplader passer hos dig, herunder en vejledning til mål og andre kriterier af betydning.

1. Opmåling af monteringsområdet

Sørg for, at installationsområdet har et minimumsområde på 50 mm omkring perforeringen.

Dette billede viser Induktionspladerets dimensioner.

2. Sikkerhedsforanstaltninger i forbindelse med montering

For at sikre korrekt ventilering af komfuret skal man sørge for, at afstanden mellem komfuret og skabet er mindst 500 mm, og at luftvejen ikke er blokeret.

Dette billede viser margenen, der kræves for installation af Induktionsplader.

Dette er tabellen over Induktionspladerets dimensioner.

Sørg for, at der er mindst 3 mm mellem den indre overfladen og siden af komfurets arbejdsbord.

Dette billede viser margenen, der kræves for installation af Induktionsplader.

Installer en træskrue mindst 15 mm fra bunden af komfuret for at undgå elektrisk stød ved utilsigtet kontakt. 

Dette billede viser margenen, der kræves for installation af Induktionsplader.

Dele og tilbehør

Dette er et billede af kasser på køkkenbordet.

Vis oplysninger om de dele, du modtager til monteringen.

Hvilke dele er inkluderet?

Dette er billedet of ovntilbehøret skinnesæt.

Hent vejledningen for at få instruktioner om brug af og indstillinger for produktet.

Du vil måske også kunne lide

Fuldfør dit køkken med den fuldt indbyggede oplevelse. 

Key Feature

  • 15-trins præcision - fuld kontrol og fleksibilitet med op til 15 forskellige indstillinger
  • Boost-funktion 3,3 kW - for hurtigere opvarmning
  • Smart induktion - med 4 separate zoner med 2 Flexzoner
  • Timer - hver kogezone har sin egen timer med sluk
  • Stop & Go - med Stop & Go-funktionen kan du midlertidigt sætte alle kogezoner på pause med en enkelt knap
  • Holdbarhed - ridsefast og holdbart glas fra Schott
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Mærke

    LG

  • Komfurtype

    Induktion

  • Oprindelsesland

    Kina

  • Brændstoftype

    Elektrisk

  • Ydersidens farve

    Sort

PRAKTISKE FUNKTIONER

  • Kontrollås

    Ja (kogeplade)

  • Køkkentimer

    Nej

  • Timet tilberedning

    Ja

KOMFURFUNKTIONER

  • Komfurtype

    Induktion

  • EasyClean-komfur

    Nej

  • Type af kogeplade/brænder (enkelt)

    Venstre forside, Venstre bagside, Højre forside, Højre bagside

  • Type af kogeplade/brænder (bred)

    Venstre forside + venstre bagside, Højre forside + højre bagside

  • Brændstoftype

    Elektrisk

  • Varmelegeme – Total (W)

    7 400

  • Advarselsindikator for varm overflade

    Ja

  • Induktionsvarmelegeme – Venstre front (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionsvarmelegeme – Venstre bag (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionsvarmelegeme – Højre front (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionsvarmelegeme – Højre bag (W) (Turbo, mm)

    2 200(3 300, 185)

  • Induktionsvarmelegeme – Bredde (W) (mm)

    3 700(230x374)

  • Antal kogeplader/brændere

    4

  • Sikkerhedsfunktion (komfur)

    Ja

DESIGN OG FINISH

  • Kontroldisplay

    LED

  • Komfurkontroltype

    Glasberøring

  • Komfurets glas

    Keramisk glas

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Dimensioner – udskæring (B x H x D) (mm)

    560 x 61 x 480

  • Dimensioner – emballage (B x H x D) (mm)

    690 x 108 x 645

  • Dimensioner – produkt (B x H x D) (mm)

    590 x 50 x 520

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    11,1

  • Størrelse i bredden (mm)

    590

STØM/KLASSIFICERINGER

  • Udgangseffekt (W)

    7 400

  • Nødvendig strømforsyning (Volt/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz, 380–415V / 50Hz, 380–415V / 60Hz

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • NFC Tag On

    Nej

  • Tjek og kontrol

    Nej

  • Smart-opskrift (tredjepartsapp med opskrifter)

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Stemmekontrol (tredjepartsenhed)

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.