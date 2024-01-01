We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter)
Alle specifikationer
KØLESKABSTYPE
-
Køleskabstype
Frys
KAPACITET
-
Total netto volume (L)
313ℓ net /362ℓ gross
-
Fryser
313ℓ net /362ℓ gross
-
Indfrysningskapacitet (kg/24 timer)
16
-
Køletidskapacitet ved strømsvigt
12
GENERELLT
-
Farve
Perfect Steel
-
Håndtag
Metall
-
Display
Touch LED (Numerisk)
-
Inderbelysning
Top LED
-
Energiklasse (kWt/år)
A++ (273 kWt / år)
-
Lydniveau
42
-
Mulighed for dørvending
Ja
-
Lineær kompressor
Ja
-
Zero clearance døre
Ja
-
Klimaklassificering
SN-T (10°C-43°C)
FUNKTIONER
-
Total No frost & automatisk afrimning
Ja
-
Multi airflow
Ja
-
Hurtigindfrysning
Ja
-
Alarm ved åben dør
Ja
-
Display lås
Ja
INDRETNING, FRYS
-
Glashylder i hærdet glas
1
-
Udtræksskuffer
5
-
Flap up (Pizza opbevaring)
Ja
-
Twist icetray (manuel ismaskine)
Ja
MÅL
-
Højde, mm
1850
-
Dybde uden dør & håndtag, mm
565
-
Dybde inkl. Dør & håndtag, mm
673
-
Bredde mm
595
-
Indpakning B x H x D, mm
661 X 1965 X 745
VÆGT(NETTO KG)
-
Vægt produkt
82
-
Vægt inklusiv indpakning
89
