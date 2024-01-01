Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter)

Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter)

GF5237WBHZ
()
  Visning forfra af Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter) GF5237WBHZ
  • LG Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter), GF5237WBHZ
Visning forfra af Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter) GF5237WBHZ
LG Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 312 liter), GF5237WBHZ

Nøglefunktioner

  • Twist Ice Tray
  • Zero Clearance
  • Flap Up pizzaopbevaring
  • LED-belysning foroven
Alle specifikationer

KØLESKABSTYPE

  • Køleskabstype

    Frys

KAPACITET

  • Total netto volume (L)

    313ℓ net /362ℓ gross

  • Fryser

    313ℓ net /362ℓ gross

  • Indfrysningskapacitet (kg/24 timer)

    16

  • Køletidskapacitet ved strømsvigt

    12

GENERELLT

  • Farve

    Svart

  • Håndtag

    Metall

  • Display

    Touch LED (Numerisk)

  • Inderbelysning

    Top LED

  • Energiklasse (kWt/år)

    A++ (273 kWt / år)

  • Lydniveau

    42

  • Mulighed for dørvending

    Ja

  • Lineær kompressor

    Ja

  • Zero clearance døre

    Ja

  • Klimaklassificering

    SN-T (10°C-43°C)

FUNKTIONER

  • Total No frost & automatisk afrimning

    Ja

  • Multi airflow

    Ja

  • Hurtigindfrysning

    Ja

  • Alarm ved åben dør

    Ja

  • Display lås

    Ja

INDRETNING, FRYS

  • Glashylder i hærdet glas

    1

  • Udtræksskuffer

    5

  • Flap up (Pizza opbevaring)

    Ja

  • Twist icetray (manuel ismaskine)

    Ja

MÅL

  • Højde, mm

    1850

  • Dybde uden dør & håndtag, mm

    565

  • Dybde inkl. Dør & håndtag, mm

    673

  • Bredde mm

    595

  • Indpakning B x H x D, mm

    661 X 1965 X 745

VÆGT(NETTO KG)

  • Vægt produkt

    82

  • Vægt inklusiv indpakning

    89

Det siger folk