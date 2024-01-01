Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
GMX945MC9F.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GMX945MC9F.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GMX945MC9F
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • InstaView Door-in-Door®
  • Pure N Fresh
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • Smart Storage System
  • ThinQ™
EcoVadis-Feature-Card-DK-Desktop

læs mere her



læs mere her

Bank to gange og nem adgang til dine favoritter

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Bank to gange og nem adgang til dine favoritter

Udviklingen af Door-in-Door™ fortsætter med InstaView Door-in-Door™. Nu skal du bare banke to gange på glasset for at belyse indholdet inden i, uden tab af kold luft. Du kan nemt finde og få adgang til dine favoritter med LG's InstaView Door-in-Door™.

Hold mad friskere længere

Pure N FRESH

Hold mad friskere længere

Du kan begrænse lugte i køleskabet med dette unikke luftrensningssystem. Et ventilatoraktiveret luftfriskningssystem med kulstof tvinger luften igennem systemet og sender det tilbage på tre forskellige hyldeniveauer via Fresh Shower-rørsystemet.
2-trins lagdelt filtrering

2-trins lagdelt filtrering

Luftfilteret med 2-trin fungerer som et luftfiltreringssystem, som cirkulerer luft og deodoriserer for at reducere køleskabslugt.
Avanceret teknologi
Inverter Linear Compressor

Avanceret teknologi

LGs Inverter Linear Compressor betyder lavere energiforbrug, lavere støjniveau og optimal temperaturregulering for at holde mad frisk i længere tid.
Derudover har LGs Inverter Linear Compressor en 10-års garanti.

 *10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (Garantien dækker kun dele)

Ultimativ bekvemmelighed til dit køkken

Smart opbevaringssystem

Ultimativ bekvemmelighed til dit køkken

Smart Storage System gør det nemt at gruppere bestemte typer mad sammen til den ultimative køkkenorganisering.

 *10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (Garantien dækker kun dele).

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Vores innovative ismaskine-system er bygget ind i køleskabsdøren, for at give dig åbent hyldeplads, mens det stadig giver mulighed for opbevaring i døren.
Indskydelig hylde til høje genstande

Indskydelig hylde til høje genstande

Du kan justere hylden ved at skyde den tilbage, når du stiller høje og omfangsrige flasker eller gryder ind.
Ekstra plads

Ekstra plads

Yderligere plads til daglig brug som skinke i skiver, ost og smør.

Smart måde at styre dit køleskab på

Smart måde at styre dit køleskab på

Med LG Smart ThinQ™, kan du styre og diagnosticere dit køleskab med din smartphone, selvom du ikke er hjemme.

Slank og Premium Design

Firkantet lommehåndtag & Dispenser-display

Slank og Premium Design

Uanset hvor meget teknologi der er underforstået, kan det ikke værdsættes hvis det ikke ser godt ud, hvor køleskabe altid skal være placeret, i køkkenet. Derfor lægger LG så stor en indsats i designudviklingen, selv for sådanne detaljer som håndtag og display som de gør, i den teknologiske udvikling.
Bank to gange, se ind

Bank to gange, se ind

Se ind i dit køleskab ved blot at banke to gange på LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ uden at åbne døren, for at holde maden friskere længere. Åbn mindre, nyd mere.

Overblik

MÅL

Kapacitet
638L
Energiklasse
F
Lydeffekt
40 dB
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
912x1793x744

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Volumen total (l)

    638

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    912 x 1 793 x 744

  • Energiklasse

    F

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door

    Ja

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Matte Black Steel

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttype

    French Door

  • Energiklasse

    F

KAPACITET

  • Volumen total (l)

    638

  • Volumen fryser (l)

    273

  • Volumen køleskab (l)

    365

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    149

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    912 x 1 793 x 744

EGENSKABER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Ja

IS- OG VANDSYSTEM

  • Ismaskine_Manuel

    Ja

  • Vanddispenser

    Nej

  • Is- og vanddispenser

    Ja

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Matte Black Steel

YDEEVNE

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Lydeffekt (dB)

    40

  • Lydeffekt (klasse)

    C

KØLESKABSRUM

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

