638L InstaView Door in Door French Door (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
InstaView Door-in-Door™
*10 års garanti på Inverter Linear Compressor (Garantien dækker kun dele)
Key Feature
InstaView Door-in-Door®
Pure N Fresh
Inverter Linear Compressor
Smart Storage System
ThinQ™
Overblik
MÅL
Nøglespecifikationer
Volumen total (l)
638
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)
912 x 1 793 x 744
Energiklasse
F
Kompressor type
Inverter Linear Compressor
InstaView
Ja
Door-in-Door
Ja
Beklædning (dør)
Matte Black Steel
Alle specifikationer
GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER
Produkttype
French Door
Energiklasse
F
KAPACITET
Volumen total (l)
638
Volumen fryser (l)
273
Volumen køleskab (l)
365
DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT
Produktvægt (kg)
149
-
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)
912 x 1 793 x 744
EGENSKABER
Door Cooling+
Ja
Door-in-Door
Ja
InstaView
Ja
IS- OG VANDSYSTEM
Ismaskine_Manuel
Ja
Vanddispenser
Nej
Is- og vanddispenser
Ja
MATERIALE OG FINISH
Beklædning (dør)
Matte Black Steel
YDEEVNE
Kompressor type
Inverter Linear Compressor
Lydeffekt (dB)
40
Lydeffekt (klasse)
C
KØLESKABSRUM
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Pure N Fresh
Ja
SMART-TEKNOLOGI
Smart Diagnose
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
