375L Fritstående køleskab (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse F, Moist Balance Crisper™ og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
MEZ68516867_KL5241PZJZ_346681.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Ark med produktinformation

375L Fritstående køleskab (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse F, Moist Balance Crisper™ og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

KL5241PZJZ
()
  • Visning forfra af 375L Fritstående køleskab (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse F, Moist Balance Crisper™ og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi KL5241PZJZ
Nøglefunktioner

  • Linear Compressor med 10 års garanti
  • Aktiv køling med Fresh & Even Air Flow
  • Moist Balance Crisper - så frugt og grøntsager holder sig friskere i længere tid
  • Mere kapacitet på samme plads - 382 liter
Mere

Overblik

Kapacitet
375L
Energiklasse
F
Lydeffekt
40dB
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 1850 x 673

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Produkttype

    Køleskabe

  • Matchende produkt

    KF5237PZJZ

  • Kapacitet

    375 L

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    F

  • Lydeffekt

    40dB

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Shily Steel

  • Display

    Udvendigt

SMART FUNKTION

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

KØLESKABE

  • Door Cooling™

    Nej

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

  • Fresh Balancer™

    Nej

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Ja

  • Utility Box

    Nej

  • Foldehylde

    Nej

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1850 x 673

  • Pakkedimension (BxHxD, mm)

    661 x 1965 x 745

  • Nettovægt

    72kg

  • Emballagevægt

    82kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098298013

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

