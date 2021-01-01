LG UVnano™, køleskab med fransk dør, Prime Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Fresh Air
Smart frisk luft optimerer køleskabets ydeevne ved at analysere brugsmønstre i løbet af en tre ugers periode. Det aktiverer øget køling to timer før det tidspunkt, hvor du bruger det mest, for at opretholde temperaturen og dine opbevarede fødevarers friskhed.