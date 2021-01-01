Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG UVnano™, køleskab med fransk dør, Prime Silver
GML960PYFE.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG UVnano™, køleskab med fransk dør, Prime Silver

GML960PYFE.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG UVnano™, køleskab med fransk dør, Prime Silver

GML960PYFE
Visning forfra
Helt åben front (fyldt med fødevarer)
UVnano
LG ThinQ
Inverter Linear Compressor
Skærm
Nærbillede af skuffe
Håndtag
Dispenser
Åben front, top
Åben front, bund
Tilbage
Mål
Livsstil
Nøglefunktioner

  • Hold dysen ren med UVnano™-vanddispenseren
  • Fjernbetjen køleskabet, og nyd et smartere liv med LG ThinQ™
  • Inverter Linear Compressor er musestille og er med sine ti års garanti på dele bygget til at holde

Friskt design, frisk innovation

Moderne Flat Door

En moderne opgradering af køkkenet

UVnano™

Få altid rent vand

LG ThinQ™

Vær forbundet overalt

Inverter Linear™

Fungerer effektivt

Flat door-design med moderne stil

Moderne elegance på en ny måde til dit køkken

Det er nemt at modernisere vores flat door og lommehåndtag, som føjer et strejf af elegance til dit køkken.

Moderne køkkeninteriør med InstaView-køleskab.

Hygiejnepleje

Smag friskheden

Få rent vand hver gang med vores UV-teknologi, som fjerner *99,99 % af bakterierne.

*UVnano (funktionsnavn: Selvpleje) blev vurderet gennem laboratorietests udført af TÜV Rheinland, hvor der blev brugt interne testmetoder til at måle reduktionen af E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa i destillerede vandprøver, efter at de havde været eksponeret for produktets UV-LED i 10 minutter hver time, efter i alt 24 timer med typisk brug i et hjem. De faktisk resultater kan afhængige af miljømæssige forhold og brugen. Produktet hverken behandler eller kurerer sundhedsrelaterede lidelser og det garanteres ikke, at det vand, som produktet filtrerer, vil være frit for giftstoffer såsom mikrobiologiske partikler, der påvirker brugernes sundhed.
*UVnano er en sammensætning af ordene UV (ultraviolet) og nanometer (måleenhed).

Friskhed

Bevarer naturens friskhed

Den avancerede teknologi i det nye førsteklasses køleskab med fransk dør, sørger for at bevare dine produkters friskhed på det højeste niveau.

Den øvre del af billedet viser høst af salat på en mark. Den nedre del af billedet er af en frisk salat på en rund tallerken. Grøntsagerne på disse to billeder er naturligt forbundne, som var de på ét og samme billede.

Hold madvarer friske i op til syv dage**

LinearCooling™ mindsker temperaturudsving, så de holder sig inden for ±0,5 ℃℃***.

Der er en graf foran friske grøntsager.

Kølighed fra hver vinkel: Friskere, hurtigere, koldere

Multiluftstrømningssystemet sikrer optimal køleydeevne ved at omgive maden med kold luft fra forskellige vinkler, hvorved den holdes friskere og koldere.

Indeni køleskabet, som er fyldt med ingredienser, vises blå pile, der betyder kulde, nedenfor på begge sider og over det hele.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.
**Baseret på TUV-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode til måling af tiden, det tog at nå en vægtreduktionshastighed på 5 % for pak choi på hylden til friske madvarer i LGE LinearCooling™-modellen. Kun relevante modeller. Resultatet afhænger af det faktiske brug.
***Baseret på UL-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode, som måler det gennemsnitlige spids-til-spids-temperaturudsving i afsnittet til friske madvarer uden indhold ved den fabriksindstillede temperatur. Kun relevante modeller. Resultatet afhænger af det faktiske brug.

Wifi-forbindelse

Oplev et smart liv: Vær forbundet med LG ThinQ™

Styr nemt dit køleskab, og modtag de seneste beskeder overalt med LG ThinQ™-appen.

En kvinde sidder komfortabelt ved et bord langt væk, mens hun udfører sit arbejde. På bordet er der en AI-højttaler. Vi forlader hende, og væggene samt InstaView-køleskabet med sort glas anbringes.

Forbind dit køleskab med din mobiltelefon

The LG ThinQ™-appen giver dig smart køleskabsovervågning samt mulighed for at aktivere “Ekspresfrys”-funktionen ved blot at trykke på en knap.

Billedet til højre viser en kvinde med en indkøbskurv, som betragter sin mobiltelefon. Billedet til venstre viser forsiden af køleskabet. Midt mellem billederne er der et ikon, der viser forbindelsen mellem telefonen og køleskabet.

Kontrollér nemt dit køleskab, uanset hvor du befinder dig

Glemte du at lukke køleskabsdøren? Ingen bekymringer. The LG ThinQ™-appen sender en besked til din telefon, så du er informeret.

Billedet til venstre viser kvinden, der betragter sin mobiltelefon. Billedet til højre viser køleskabsdøren, som er blevet efterladt åben. I forgrunden af de to billeder viser skærmen på telefonen beskeder fra LG ThinQ-appen og wifi-ikonet over telefonen.

*ThinQ-funktionerne afhænger af produktet og landet. Henvend dig til din lokale butik eller LG vedrørende tilgængelighed af tjenester.

Graf, der viser tre ugers optagelse og analyse af køleskabstemperaturen og fremkomst i køleskabet, som giver kølig luft på forskellige niveauer derefter

Smart Fresh Air

Smart frisk luft optimerer køleskabets ydeevne ved at analysere brugsmønstre i løbet af en tre ugers periode. Det aktiverer øget køling to timer før det tidspunkt, hvor du bruger det mest, for at opretholde temperaturen og dine opbevarede fødevarers friskhed.

Graf, der viser tre ugers optagelse og analyse af køleskabstemperaturen og fremkomst i køleskabet, som giver kølig luft på forskellige niveauer derefter

Economic Care+

Economic Care+ identificerer perioder med reduceret brug baseret på dine brugsmønstre i løbet af en tre ugers periode. Sparetilstand gør kompressorens bevægelser langsommere for at reducere energiforbruget.

Bruger meget is og genopfylder isen hurtigt

Smart Fresh Air

Smart frisk luft optimerer køleskabets ydeevne ved at analysere brugsmønstre i løbet af en tre ugers periode. Det aktiverer øget køling to timer før det tidspunkt, hvor du bruger det mest, for at opretholde temperaturen og dine opbevarede fødevarers friskhed.

Køleskabet foran pile, der stiger op, og mønter, som hober sig op

Køl hurtigere, spar energi

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ opretholder ideelle temperaturer effektivt og hurtigt med ti års garanti på kompressorens dele.

*Inverter Linear Compressor™: Inverter Linear Compressor™ kan præcist kontrollere både hastighed og afstand på kompressordelene med en unik direkte transmissionsmekanisme. Og takket være dens enkle komponenter med færre friktionspunkter, hvilket giver mindre slid, forbruger Inverter Linear Compressor™ mindre energi under drift, hvilket er grunden til, at køleskabet er så holdbart og støjsvagt. Sammenlignet med køleskab med LG's standard reciprokke compressor. Baseret på VDE-test, hvor energiforbrug og støjniveau blev sammenlignet mellem LGE model GBB530NSCXE og GBB530NSQWB.

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Q

Hvad er LG LinearCooling™?

A

LinearCooling™ er en teknologi, der holder køelskabstemperaturen konstant inden for ±0,5 ℃ ved omhyggeligt at justere tilførslen af kold luft, hvorved undgås tab af fugt i maden, som forbliver frisk i længere tid.

Q

Hvad skal jeg bruge for at koble et køle-/fryseskab til vandforsyningen? 

A

Klik på linket nedenfor for at få flere oplysninger.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q

Hvordan ændrer jeg temperaturindstillingen på mit LG-kølefryseskab? 

A

Brug kontrolpanelet på døren eller indeni køleskabet til at indstille eller justere temperaturen i køleskabet eller fryseren. Brug LG ThinQ™-appen på din mobiltelefon til at fjernstyre temperaturindstillingen på modeller, der understøtter dette. 

Q

Hvad bør du overveje, når du køber et køle-/fryseskab?

A

LG tilbyder et stort sortiment af stilfulde og energieffektive køle-/fryseskabe med flere smarte funktioner. LG tilbyder det perfekte køle-/fryskeskab til ethvert hjem – fra rummelige modeller i amerikansk design eller med flere døre til InstaView™ Door-in-Door™-teknologi, kombi- og slanke modeller. Hvis du designer et køkken helt fra bunden, er det nemt at integrere dit drømmekøleskab, men hvis du har et bestemt sted, hvor det skal passe ind, kan det være pladsen, som dikterer dit valg. Når du har besluttet dig for, hvilket køle-/fryseskab, der bedst passer til din livsstil, bør du se på, hvor meget det kan rumme, innovative køleteknologier, der kan holde dine madvarer friske i længere tid, praktiske funktioner såsom Total No Frost, en autorengørende UVNano-vand- og isdispenser, foldehylder og et FRESHBalancer™-skuffesystem. Glem ikke, at tjekke energieffektivitet og produktgaranti. 

Q

Hvilken størrelse køleskab har jeg brug?

A

Selvom det afhænger af din livsstil, er en god tommelfingerregel at: LG kombi-køle-/fryseskabet (kapacitet: 340-384 l) normalt er tilstrækkeligt til en husholdning med 1-2 personer. Slanke modeller med flere døre (506-508 l) egner sig til en familie på 3-4 personer. Til en større familie anbefaler vi de rummelige LG-modeller med flere døre eller amerikansk design (kapacitet 625-705 l). Modeller med flere døre giver plads med ekstra bredde til opbevaring af ting såsom fade eller tallerkner. Hos LG ønsker vi, at hver kunde finder det køle-/fryseskab, der passer bedst til deres behov, og derfor tilbyder vi et udvalg af størrelser inden for hvert område. 

Q

Hvad er forskellen på et køleskab med vandtilslutning og et uden?

A

LG giver dig den ultimative frihed til at anbringe dit køle-/fryseskab, hvor du vil, ved at tilbyde modeller med og uden vandtilslutning. Et køleskab med vandtilslutning er forbundet direkte til vandforsyningen, som leverer vand til is og til vanddispenseren. Et køleskab uden vandtilslutning har en indbygget vandtank, som kan genopfyldes, der er forbundet med den dørmonterede dispenser. Du skal blot sørge for, at tanken er fuld, så du kan nyde den luksus det er, at kunne hælde koldt vand op.

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

GML960PYFE

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Volumen total (l)

    637

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    359

  • Energiklasse

    E

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Lineær Kompressor

  • InstaView

    Nej

  • Door-in-Door

    Nej

  • VVS

    VVSkræves

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Prime Silver

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttype

    Multidør

  • Energiklasse

    E

KAPACITET

  • Volumen total (l)

    637

  • Volumen fryser (l)

    246

  • Volumen køleskab (l)

    363

  • Volumen fryser (2Star) (l)

    15

  • Volumen ismaskine (l)

    13

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Internt LED-display

    Indvendigt topdisplay

  • Express Freeze　

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Emballagevægt (kg)

    144

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    134

  • Samlet højde inklusive hængsel eller dørdæksel (mm)

    1 792

  • Samlet højde ekskl. hængsler eller dørdæksel (mm)

    1 753

  • Dybde med dør (mm)

    729

  • Dybde uden dør (mm)

    684

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

EGENSKABER

  • Door Cooling+

    Nej

  • Door-in-Door

    Nej

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Nej

IS- OG VANDSYSTEM

  • Ismaskine_Manuel

    Nej

  • VVS

    VVSkræves

  • Is- og vanddispenser

    Isterninger og knust is

  • Automatisk ismaskine

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Dør (materiale)

    VCM

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Prime Silver

  • Flad metalkanal (Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Håndtag

    Nej

YDEEVNE

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Lineær Kompressor

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    359

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Lydeffekt (dB)

    40

  • Lydeffekt (klasse)

    C

KØLESKABSRUM

  • Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig

    6

  • Køleskabslys

    Top LED

  • Hylde_Hærdet glas

    4

  • Grøntsagsskuffe

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Foldbar hylde

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806084583178

FRYSERRUM

  • Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig

    6

  • Fryserlys

    Top LED

  • Hylde_Hærdet glas

    Nej

  • Skuffe_Fryser

    6 Tranparent

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

