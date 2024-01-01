Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW

Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW

Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW

MS07AWR
  Visning forfra af Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW MS07AWR
  • LG Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW, MS07AWR
  • LG Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW, MS07AWR
Visning forfra af Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW MS07AWR
LG Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW, MS07AWR
LG Artcool Mirror indendørsenhed, varmekapacitet 2,34 kW, kølekapacitet 2,05 kW, MS07AWR

Nøglefunktioner

  • Valgfrihed
  • Jetcool
  • Energisparefunktion
  • Stille komfort
Mere

Renere luft

LG's varmepumper er udstyrede med effektive filtre, der renser luften i flere trin. NEO-plasmafiltret frafiltrerer småpartikler som fint støv og svampesporer. Tripelfiltret fjerner ubehagelig lugt som mados, røg og kemikaliedampe. Endelig renser det effektive og godkendte allergifilter luften ved hjælp af enzymer, der eliminerer allergenerne og opsamler dem i filtret.

Stille komfort

LG har kombineret inverterteknologien med et unikt blæserdesign for at kunne levere en af markedets mest støjsvage varmepumper. Denne indendørsenhed har et lydniveau på kun 19 dB og kan derfor uden problemer monteres i soveværelset eller på kontoret.

Jetcool

Denne kraftige varmepumpe giver en behagelig brise på helt op til 10 meters afstand. Det betyder, at det er hurtigt at indstille en behagelig temperatur.

Energisparefunktion

Med en varmepumpe fra LG får du hurtigt has på dine energiomkostninger. LG's Inverter-teknologi sammen med BLDC kompressor gør nemlig, at vores varmepumper har maksimal effektivitet og minimalt elforbrug uanset årstidernes skiften. Det har vi testet gennem et helt år under nordiske forhold.

Valgfrihed

Mange værelser, flere indeenheder og en udeenhed. Du kan frit kombinere fritstående, vægmonterede og loftsmonterede modeller med loftskassetter og loftskanaler.

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Kølekapacitet Max(W)

    2 050

  • Varmekapacitet Max (W)

    2 340

  • Indvendig Dimension_BxHxD(mm)

    895 x 285 x 205

  • Indvendigt i enhedens vægt (kg)

    10

  • Produkttype

    Vægmonteret

  • Kølemiddeltype

    F-gas (dette produkt indeholder fluorerede drivhusgasser)

AFFUGTNING

  • Affugtning

    0,9 (l/h)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

