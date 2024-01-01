Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550)

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550)

NP7550
()
  • Visning forfra af LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550) NP7550
  • LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
  • LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
  • LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
  • LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
  • LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
Visning forfra af LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550) NP7550
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550
LG bærbar Bluetooth®-højttaler MusicFlow P7 (NP7550), NP7550

Nøglefunktioner

  • 2-kanals
  • Bluetooth®-kompatibilitet
  • Overlegen lydteknologi
  • Multipoint
  • Dual Play
  • Bærbarhed
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Modelnavn

    NP7550

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i standby

    0.5 W

  • Strømforbrug (under drift)

    12 W

  • Batterier

    2600 mAh

  • Batteri Bluetooth

    8 h

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    Ja

  • LG Remote App

    Ja

  • LGTV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    2.0CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    20W

BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Ja

IN/OUT

  • Power Micro USB

    Ja

  • Pc-indgang

    Ja

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • User EQ

    Ja

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    184 x 55 x 63

  • Vægt (Kg)

    0.68kg

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    201 x 101 x 132

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    1,17

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk