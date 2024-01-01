Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
HJEMMEBIOSYSTEM MED 5,1-KANAL. INTEGREREDE HØJTTALERE MED KRAFTFULD EFFEKT PÅ HELE 1200W. EKSTRA SMART BLU-RAY MED WEB BROWSING, WI-FI, DLNA, PRIVATE SOUND, 4K-OPSKALERING OG 3D-UNDERSTØTTELSE. 5-SEKUNDERS OPSTART. TALL-BOY FORSIDEHØJTTALERE.

BH7440P
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • 5.1-KANAL BIOGRAFLYD
  • HØJTTALERE AF ARAMID-FIBER
  • ULTRA HD-OPSKALERING
Alle specifikationer

DIMENSIONS

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Main

    440 x 65 x 298

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Front Speaker

    290 x 1.150 x 290

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Center Speaker

    342,5 x 86 x 87

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Rear Speaker

    100.5 x 148 x 95

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer

    251 x 336 x 310

AMPLIFIER

  • Chanels

    5.1

  • Power Output

    1200W

  • Front L/R

    194W x 2

  • Center

    194W

  • Sub-Woofer

    230W

  • Wireless Rear L/R

    194W x 2

POWER

  • Power

    200-240, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    < 0.5W

  • Power Consumption

    130

IN & OUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB

    2

  • Audio In

    Audio L/R, Optical - 1

  • HDMI Input

    Out-1, Input-2

  • Radio Antenna

    FM

  • Ethernet

    RJ45

LG SMART FUNTIONS

  • Premium Contents

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • Full Browser

    Flash 10 / HTML 5 support

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Level

    Yes

  • Remote app

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Rx

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM (RDS)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna

    Yes

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

