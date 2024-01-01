We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Home Theatre
LYDYDELSE
-
Kanal
2.1CH
-
Strømudgang - Total
280W
-
Strømudgang - Front
70WX2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
140W (Wireless Active)
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ingen
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Composite
Ingen
-
Videoudgang - D-udgang
Ingen
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Koaksial
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ingen
-
HDMI - Indgang
0
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ingen
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ingen
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ingen
-
DLNA
Ingen
-
CIFS
Ingen
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Ingen
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ingen
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ingen
-
TV-lydkonfiguration
Ingen
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Ingen
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
BD-ROM
Ingen
-
BD-R
Ingen
-
BD-RE
Ingen
-
Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)
Ingen
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ingen
-
DVD(PAL)
Ingen
-
DVD-R
Ingen
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ingen
-
DVD+R
Ingen
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ingen
-
DVD-RAM
Ingen
-
DVD-Audio
Ingen
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Ingen
-
Lyd-cd
Ingen
-
DTS-CD
Ingen
-
SACD
Ingen
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ingen
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ingen
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ingen
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ingen
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ingen
-
Video - AVC Rec
Ingen
-
Video - AVC HD
Ingen
-
Videoformat
Ingen
-
1080p-opskalering
Ingen
RADIO
-
Forindstillet hukommelse
Ingen
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
1000 x 80 x 50
-
Fronthøjttaler
Ingen
-
Centerhøjttaler
Ingen
-
Baghøjttaler
Ingen
-
Subwoofer
196 x 392 x 317
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
