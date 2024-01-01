Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter

Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter

HLS36W
()
  • Visning forfra af Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter HLS36W
  • LG Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter, HLS36W
Visning forfra af Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter HLS36W
LG Det diskrete ydre dækker over superkræfter, HLS36W
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Home Theatre

LYDYDELSE

  • Kanal

    2.1CH

  • Strømudgang - Total

    280W

  • Strømudgang - Front

    70WX2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    140W (Wireless Active)

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Ingen

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Composite

    Ingen

  • Videoudgang - D-udgang

    Ingen

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Koaksial

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ingen

  • HDMI - Indgang

    0

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ingen

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ingen

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ingen

  • DLNA

    Ingen

  • CIFS

    Ingen

  • Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type

    Ingen

  • Højttalers niveauindstilling

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ingen

  • Ekstern harddiskafspilning

    Ingen

  • TV-lydkonfiguration

    Ingen

  • Bluetooth 2.0

    Ingen

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ingen

  • BD-R

    Ingen

  • BD-RE

    Ingen

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ingen

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ingen

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ingen

  • DVD-R

    Ingen

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ingen

  • DVD+R

    Ingen

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ingen

  • DVD-RAM

    Ingen

  • DVD-Audio

    Ingen

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Ingen

  • Lyd-cd

    Ingen

  • DTS-CD

    Ingen

  • SACD

    Ingen

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ingen

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet

    Ingen

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ingen

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ingen

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ingen

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Ingen

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ingen

  • Videoformat

    Ingen

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ingen

RADIO

  • Forindstillet hukommelse

    Ingen

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    1000 x 80 x 50

  • Fronthøjttaler

    Ingen

  • Centerhøjttaler

    Ingen

  • Baghøjttaler

    Ingen

  • Subwoofer

    196 x 392 x 317

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

