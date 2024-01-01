LG TONE Free FN6

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm
16,1 x 32,65 x 25,0
-
Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm
54,5 x 54,5 x 27,5
VÆGT(KG)
-
Produktets nettovægt (kg)
0.0054
-
Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg)
0.039
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LED-indikator
(BT, Power tændt, batteri)
FORBINDELSE
-
Bluetooth version
5
-
Understøtter BLE
Ja
-
Google hurtig parringstjeneste
Ja
-
USB C-type (Hunstik)
Ja
LYD
-
Åben/halvåben/kanal
kanal
-
Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ambient tilstand
Ja
-
Mikrofontype
Analog MEMS
-
Antal mikrofoner
2 par
-
Ekstern DAC
Ja
EQ
-
Meridian lydeffekt
Ja
-
Meridian EQ
Ja
-
Forudindstillet EQ (Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)
Ja
-
Brugerdefineret EQ
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produktets batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Produktets batterikapacitet
55 mAh x 2
-
Produktets batteriopladningstid
Inden for 1 time
-
Produktets batterilevetid (tale/spil)
6 timer
-
Opladerboksens batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Opladerboksens batterikapacitet
390 mAh
-
Opladningstid for opladerboksens batteri
Inden for 2 timer
-
Opladerboksens batterilevetid (opladningstid for # øretelefoner)
18
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
FORDELE
-
Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Trådløs opladning
Ja
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
IPX4
-
UV-løsning
UVC
-
Mood-belysning
Ja
-
Stemmemeddelelse
Dansk
STYRING
-
Berøring
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Kort Manual
Engelsk, fransk, spansk, italiensk, tysk
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
Ekstra øregel
L,S
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
