LG TONE Free FN6

LG TONE Free FN6

HBS-FN6
()
A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on
Nøglefunktioner

Alle specifikationer

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm

    16,1 x 32,65 x 25,0

  • Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    54,5 x 54,5 x 27,5

VÆGT(KG)

  • Produktets nettovægt (kg)

    0.0054

  • Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg)

    0.039

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Power tændt, batteri)

FORBINDELSE

  • Bluetooth version

    5

  • Understøtter BLE

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parringstjeneste

    Ja

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

LYD

  • Åben/halvåben/kanal

    kanal

  • Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Ambient tilstand

    Ja

  • Mikrofontype

    Analog MEMS

  • Antal mikrofoner

    2 par

  • Ekstern DAC

    Ja

EQ

  • Meridian lydeffekt

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • Forudindstillet EQ (Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)

    Ja

  • Brugerdefineret EQ

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produktets batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Produktets batterikapacitet

    55 mAh x 2

  • Produktets batteriopladningstid

    Inden for 1 time

  • Produktets batterilevetid (tale/spil)

    6 timer

  • Opladerboksens batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Opladerboksens batterikapacitet

    390 mAh

  • Opladningstid for opladerboksens batteri

    Inden for 2 timer

  • Opladerboksens batterilevetid (opladningstid for # øretelefoner)

    18

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

FORDELE

  • Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Trådløs opladning

    Ja

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    IPX4

  • UV-løsning

    UVC

  • Mood-belysning

    Ja

  • Stemmemeddelelse

    Dansk

STYRING

  • Berøring

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Kort Manual

    Engelsk, fransk, spansk, italiensk, tysk

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • Datakabel

    Ja

  • Ekstra øregel

    L,S

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk