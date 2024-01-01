Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
TONE-FP8W
()
  • Visning forfra af LG TONE Free FP8W TONE-FP8W
Visning forfra af LG TONE Free FP8W TONE-FP8W
Nøglefunktioner

  • 【UDVIDET ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION】Mere fordybelse end nogensinde før, mindre støj end før
  • 【THE ONLY UV EARBUDS TRUSTED】UVnano dræber 99.9% af alla bakterier
  • 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】 allergenefri, allergivenlig silikone.
  • 【DUAL MIC CALL CLARITY】 Klare opkald med støjreduktion og ekkoannullering.
  • 【WHISPERING MODE】Beskyt dit privatliv.
  • 【3D SOUND STAGE】En fordybdene sensorisk oplevelse.
Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION

  • Salgsregion

    EU
    (HS, PT, SW, RO)

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Produktionsmodelnavn

    FP8W

  • Køber modelnavn

    FP8W

  • Bluetooth søgenavn

    TONE-FP8W

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    TONEFRI

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2
    0,84 x 1,12 x 0,92

  • Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18

VÆGT(KG)

  • Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)

    0.0052
    0,183

  • Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)

    0,039
    1,376

  • (Total net weight <300g ● )

    Nej

GAVEBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 91,6 x 47

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.17

MASTERBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    475 x 115 x 272

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.482

  • Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks

    30

  • Type

    Tompson

ANTAL PALLER

  • Antal prøver pr. palle

    1200

OPLYSNINGER OM OPLADNINGSPORT

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator 1
    (BT, Power tændt, batteri)
    LED-indikator 2
    (UVnano)

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Bluetooth version

    5,2

  • Understøtter Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Understøtter BLE

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parringstjeneste

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal

    kanal

  • Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse

    Dyn 8Φ

  • Lydløsning - Ekstern DAC

    Nej

  • Lydløsning - Kompatibilitet med høj opløsning

    Nej

  • Lydløsning - ANC

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Talk Thru

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon )

    Digital MEMS

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner

    3 par

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion

    2 par (til opkald), 1 par (til ANC)

  • Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • Meridian lydeffekt

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • LG EQ (Bass Boost, Treble Boost)

    Ja

  • Brugerdefineret EQ (Custom1, Custom2)

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    68 mAh *2

  • Produkt - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 1 time

  • Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)

    6 timer (med ANC)
    10 timer (uden ANC)

  • Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid

    5 min./1 time

  • Opladningsetui - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    390 mAh

  • Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 2 timer

  • I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)

    15 timer (med ANC)
    24 timer (uden ANC)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • apt-X HD

    Nej

  • apt-X

    Nej

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • LDAC

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Multipunkt

    Nej

  • Multiparring

    ●(5)

  • Hurtig parring

    Ja

  • Nem parring

    Nej

  • Overdrag

    Nej

  • AI-dedikeret nøgle

    Nej

  • Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Trådløs opladning

    Ja

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

  • Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Google Bisto

    Nej

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    IPX4

  • (UV-løsning)

    UVC

  • Mood-belysning

    Ja

  • TV

    Nej

  • (BT)

    Nej

STYRING

  • Berøring

    Ja

  • Tact

    Nej

TILBEHØR(MANUAL)

  • Hurtigstart guide

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Nej

  • Garantibevis

    Nej

TILBEHØR(ANDET)

  • Opladningskabel

    Ja

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Ekstra øregel

    L,S

  • Ørekrog

    Nej

  • AUX (3.5Φ) til USB-kabel

    Nej

  • Pung

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

