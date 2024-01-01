Lille og vaks

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Home Theatre
LYDYDELSE
-
Kanal
5.1CH
-
Strømudgang - Total
330W
-
Strømudgang - Front
45W x 2
-
Strømudgang - Midt
45W
-
Strømudgang - Surround
45W x 2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
105W
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ingen
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Composite
Ja
-
Videoudgang - D-udgang
Ingen
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Koaksial
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ingen
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ja
-
HDMI - Indgang
Ingen
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ingen
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ingen
-
DLNA
Ingen
-
CIFS
Ingen
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Ingen
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ingen
-
TV-lydkonfiguration
Ja
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Ingen
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
BD-ROM
Ingen
-
BD-R
Ingen
-
BD-RE
Ingen
-
Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)
Ingen
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ingen
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
-
DVD-Audio
Ingen
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Ingen
-
Lyd-cd
Ingen
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
SACD
Ingen
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ingen
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ingen
-
Videoformat
Ingen
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
RADIO
-
Forindstillet hukommelse
Ja
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
365 x 58.5 x 307
-
Fronthøjttaler
97 x 110 x 80
-
Centerhøjttaler
97 x 110 x 80
-
Baghøjttaler
97 x 110 x 80
-
Subwoofer
157 x 325 x 250
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
