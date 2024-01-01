LG's 5.1 Dvd-hjemmebiosystem

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
DVD player
LYDYDELSE
-
Type
Home Theatre
-
Kanal
5.1
-
Strømudgang - Total
1000
-
Strømudgang - Front
155x2
-
Strømudgang - Midt
155
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
225
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ja
-
Videoindgang - Composite
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ja
-
HDMI - Indgang
Ja
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
iPod-docking - Designet til iPod
Nej
LYDTILSTAND
-
VSM Plus
Ja
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
Lyd-cd
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Lyd - Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Lyd - DTS
Ja
-
Lyd - MP3
Ja
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
RADIO
-
Bånd
FM/AM
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
430x81x372
-
Fronthøjttaler
280x1200x280
-
Centerhøjttaler
330x111x94
-
Baghøjttaler
280x1200x280
-
Subwoofer
190x414x414
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.