Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
DVD player
LYDYDELSE
-
Type
Home Theatre
-
Kanal
5.1
-
Strømudgang - Total
1100
-
Strømudgang - Front
180x2
-
Strømudgang - Midt
180
-
Strømudgang - Surround
180x2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
200
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
1
-
HDMI - Udgang
1
-
HDMI - Indgang
2
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
iPod-docking - Designet til iPod
Nej
LYDTILSTAND
-
VSM Plus
Ja
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
Lyd-cd
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
430 x 62.5 x 281
-
Fronthøjttaler
270 x 1050 x 225
-
Centerhøjttaler
320 x 102 x 85
-
Baghøjttaler
270 x 1050 x 225
-
Subwoofer
190 x 385 x 318
