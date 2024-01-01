Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov

HT905TA
()
  • Visning forfra af Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov HT905TA
Visning forfra af Med Sound Gallery tilpasset dine behov HT905TA

Nøglefunktioner

  • Direkte USB-indspilning
  • Dolby Digital Pro-Logic II
  • VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    DVD player

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    5.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1100

  • Strømudgang - Front

    180x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    180

  • Strømudgang - Surround

    180x2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    200

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    1

  • HDMI - Udgang

    1

  • HDMI - Indgang

    2

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Nej

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ja

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    430 x 62.5 x 281

  • Fronthøjttaler

    270 x 1050 x 225

  • Centerhøjttaler

    320 x 102 x 85

  • Baghøjttaler

    270 x 1050 x 225

  • Subwoofer

    190 x 385 x 318

Det siger folk