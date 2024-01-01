We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pladsbesparende muskelbundt med NetCast
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Home Theatre
LYDYDELSE
-
Kanal
2.1CH
-
Strømudgang - Total
440W
-
Strømudgang - Front
135WX2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
170W (Passive)
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ingen
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Composite
Ja
-
Videoudgang - D-udgang
Ingen
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Koaksial
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ja
-
HDMI - Indgang
1
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ingen
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Ingen
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ja
-
TV-lydkonfiguration
Ja
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Ingen
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
5,0
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
-
DVD-Audio
Ingen
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Ingen
-
Lyd-cd
Ingen
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
SACD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ingen
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC Rec
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ingen
-
Videoformat
Ingen
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
RADIO
-
Forindstillet hukommelse
50 station
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
360 x 57 x 307
-
Fronthøjttaler
150 x 266 x 150
-
Centerhøjttaler
Ingen
-
Baghøjttaler
Ingen
-
Subwoofer
216x382x312
Det siger folk
-
