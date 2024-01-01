We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HX906PXN giver dig den ULTIMATIVE hjemmebiografoplevelse med 9.1 Cinema 3D-lyd
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Hemmabio
LYDYDELSE
-
Kanal
9.1CH
-
Strømudgang - Total
1125W(3D 270W)
-
Strømudgang - Front
405W(3D 135W)
-
Strømudgang - Midt
135W
-
Strømudgang - Surround
405W(3D 135W)
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
180W(Passive)
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Composite
Ja
-
Videoudgang - D-udgang
Ingen
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Koaksial
Ingen
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ja
-
HDMI - Indgang
2
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Ja
-
Smart TV-funktionalitet
Ja
-
Cinema 3D-funktionalitet
Ja
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ja
-
TV-lydkonfiguration
Ja
-
Bluetooth 2.0
Ingen
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ingen
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
-
DVD-Audio
Ingen
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Ingen
-
Lyd-cd
Ingen
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
SACD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ingen
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC Rec
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ingen
-
Videoformat
Ja
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
RADIO
-
Forindstillet hukommelse
50 station
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
N/A
-
Fronthøjttaler
280x1,330x280
-
Centerhøjttaler
412x82x73
-
Baghøjttaler
88x292x86
-
Subwoofer
196x390x360
-
Kasses størrelse (B x H x D) mm
N/A
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
