HX906SXN giver dig den ULTIMATIVE hjemmebiografoplevelse med 9.1 Cinema 3D-lyd

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

HX906SXN
()
  • Visning forfra af HX906SXN giver dig den ULTIMATIVE hjemmebiografoplevelse med 9.1 Cinema 3D-lyd HX906SXN
Visning forfra af HX906SXN giver dig den ULTIMATIVE hjemmebiografoplevelse med 9.1 Cinema 3D-lyd HX906SXN

Nøglefunktioner

  • WiFi Direct™
  • LG Apps
  • Smart Share
  • Premium-tjenester
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Hemmabio

LYDYDELSE

  • Kanal

    9.1CH

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1125W(3D 270W)

  • Strømudgang - Front

    405W(3D 135W)

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    135W

  • Strømudgang - Surround

    405W(3D 135W)

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    180W(Passive)

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofonindgang (φ6,3)

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Composite

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - D-udgang

    Ingen

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Koaksial

    Ingen

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • HDMI - Indgang

    2

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type

    Ja

  • Smart TV-funktionalitet

    Ja

  • Cinema 3D-funktionalitet

    Ja

  • Højttalers niveauindstilling

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • Ekstern harddiskafspilning

    Ja

  • TV-lydkonfiguration

    Ja

  • Bluetooth 2.0

    Ingen

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ingen

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • DVD-RAM

    Ja

  • DVD-Audio

    Ingen

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Ingen

  • Lyd-cd

    Ingen

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • SACD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ingen

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ingen

  • Videoformat

    Ja

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ja

RADIO

  • Forindstillet hukommelse

    50 station

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    N/A

  • Fronthøjttaler

    88x292x86

  • Centerhøjttaler

    412x82x73

  • Baghøjttaler

    88x292x86

  • Subwoofer

    196x390x315

  • Kasses størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    N/A

Det siger folk