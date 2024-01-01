Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Enhed 2.1-kanal med indbygget subwoofer og bluetooth-forbindelse. Vægmonterbar.

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

NB2530AN
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Indbygget subwoofer
  • Vægmonterbar
  • Trådløs Sound Sync
  • Trådløs Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    2.1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    100W

  • Front V/H

    30Wx2

  • Subwoofer

    40W (Built-in)

IN/OUT

  • Dimmer

    Ja

  • USB (enkel USB)

    1

  • Optisk

    2

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • LGTV trådløs lydstreaming (Bluetooth)

    Ja

  • Automatisk volumenknap

    Ja

  • Subwoofer, volumenkontrol

    Ja

  • Lydløs

    Ja

  • Dæmper

    Ja

  • Dvale

    Ja

  • Afspilning af eksterne harddiske

    Ja

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

LYD

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    <0.5W

  • Strømforbrug

    40W

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed

    Ja

  • Batterier

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • Optisk kabel

    Ja

  • Vægbeslag

    Ja

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    950 x 71 x 47

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    1012 x 145 x 170

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    TBD

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

