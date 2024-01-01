Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ND1520 IPod Dockinghøjttaler

LG ND1520 IPod Dockinghøjttaler

LG ND1520 IPod Dockinghøjttaler

ND1520N
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • PORTABLE IN
  • AUTO-EQUALIZER
  • IPOD, IPHONE DIREKTE DOCKING
Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Total Output (W)

    5

  • Strøm Output (W)

    5W X 1

  • Funktionsvælger

    Tuner, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad

INDGANGE

  • Lyd ind

    Portable In

  • Højtalere ud

    Mono

  • Radio Antenne

    FM Antenna

  • Direct docking type

    iPod / iPhone Dock

FUNKTIONER

  • Tids synkronisering

    Ja

  • Klokke/Alarm/snooze

    Ja

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

  • Favorit stationer

    10 (Random)

  • Station hukommelse clear

    Ja

STRØMFORBRUG

  • Strøm

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

TILBEHØR

  • FM Antenne

    Ja (75ohm)

  • Manual

    Ja

  • Garrantikort

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

