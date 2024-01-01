Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ND8520 Højttaler med dockingstation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG ND8520 Højttaler med dockingstation

LG ND8520 Højttaler med dockingstation

ND8520N
()
  • Visning forfra af LG ND8520 Højttaler med dockingstation ND8520N
Visning forfra af LG ND8520 Højttaler med dockingstation ND8520N
Nøglefunktioner

  • LG ND8520 SPEAKER DOCK
  • KUBISK DESIGN
  • IPOD, IPHONE DIREKTE DOCKING
  • INDBYGGET SUBWOOFER
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Total Output (W)

    80

  • Strøm Output (W)

    20W X 2

  • Funktionsvælger

    Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Airplay(WPS)

INDGANGE

  • Lyd ind

    Portable In

  • Højtalere ud

    Front Left/Right

  • Radio Antenne

    FM Antenna

  • Direct docking type

    iPod / iPhone /iPad

FUNKTIONER

  • Tids synkronisering

    Ja

  • Klokke/Alarm/snooze

    Ja

  • Tilfældig afspilning

    Ja

  • Gentag 1/Alle

    Ja

  • Spring over - Fremad/Tilbage

    Ja

LYD

  • EQ Indstillinger

    Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz

  • Mute

    Ja

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

  • Favorit stationer

    10 (Random)

  • Station hukommelse clear

    Ja

STRØMFORBRUG

  • Strøm

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    Ja

  • FM Antenne

    Ja (75ohm)

  • Manual

    Ja

  • Garrantikort

    Ja

  • Ipad ryglæn (Justerbar)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

