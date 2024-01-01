Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lydbjælke

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Lydbjælke

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Lydbjælke

LAS453B
()
  • Visning forfra af Lydbjælke LAS453B
  • LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
  • LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
  • LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
  • LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
Visning forfra af Lydbjælke LAS453B
LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B
LG Lydbjælke, LAS453B

Nøglefunktioner

  • 2.1-KANALS 300 W
  • TRÅDLØS SUBWOOFER
  • AUTO SOUND ENGINE
  • KONTROLLERES MED FJERNBETJENINGEN TIL FJERNSYNET
  • MUSIKVALG EFTER HUMØR
  • BLUETOOTH STANDBY
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

LYDFORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

EQUALIZER

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Musik

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Flat

    Ja

  • Treble / Bass

    Ja

  • Boost

    Ja

  • User EQ

    Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    2.1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    200W

  • Power Output Subwoofer

    100W(Wireless)

IN/OUT

  • Pc-indgang

    Ja

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Lydløs

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    Under 0.5W

  • Strømforbrug

    27W

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    950 x 71 x 47

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer

    171x350x261

  • Vægt (Kg) Hovedenhed

    2.47Kg

  • Vægt (Kg) subwoofer

    3.9Kg

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    1016x430x223

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    8.5Kg

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk