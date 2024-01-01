LG trådløs lydbjælke LAS550H

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
HCK
-
Modelnavn
LAS550H
LYDFORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
EQUALIZER
-
Standard
Ja
-
Musik
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Flat
Ja
-
Treble / Bass
Ja
-
Boost
Ja
-
User EQ
Ja
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
320 W
-
Power Output Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
IN/OUT
-
Pc-indgang
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
Remote app
Ja
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
Audio Sync
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
3D-videosignalgennemgang
Ja
-
Standby gennemgang lyd, video
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Lydløs
Ja
-
Dæmper
Ja
-
Dvale
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
Under 0.5W
-
Strømforbrug
60W
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed
890 X 51 X 85
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
171x390x261
-
Vægt (Kg) Hovedenhed
2.8kg
-
Vægt (Kg) subwoofer
5.6kg
-
Boksmål (B x H x D) mm
946 x 428 x 223
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
10.6Kg
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
