Nøglefunktioner

  • VÆGMONTERBAR
  • TRÅDLØS SOUND SYNC
  • TRÅDLØS AUDIO STREAMING VIA BLUETOOTH™
  • TRÅDLØS ACTIVE SUBWOOFER
Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    4,1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    320 W

  • Front V/H

    40Wx2

  • Surround V/H

    40W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    160W (Wireless)

IN/OUT

  • USB

    Ja

  • Lydindgang

    Portable In (3.5Ø)

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Output, Input

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 3.0

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Automatic Power On / Off

    Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Sound Sync

    Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Ja

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through

    Ja

  • Standby Pass Through Audio / Video

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Ja

  • Mute

    Ja

  • Dimmer

    Ja

  • Sleep

    Ja

  • USB Host

    Ja

  • USB Charge

    Ja

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect (Toggle)

    Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural), NEWS (Clear Voice), SPORTS, BASS

  • Loudness

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS 2.0

    Ja

  • WAV

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

STRØM

  • Type

    Adaptor (25V 2A)

  • Strømforbrug

    30 W

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    Under 0.5W

TILBEHØR

  • Manual

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed

    Ja

  • Batterier

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • USB-kabel

    Ja

  • Vægbeslag

    Ja

FYSISK

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    840 x 35 x 82

  • └ Subwoofer

    221 x 351.5 x 281

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.55

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    7.32

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

