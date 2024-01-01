We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
4,1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
320 W
-
Front V/H
40Wx2
-
Surround V/H
40W x 2
-
Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC
192kHz / 24Bit
IN/OUT
-
USB
Ja
-
Lydindgang
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI
Output, Input
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
Automatic Power On / Off
Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Sound Sync
Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Ja
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
Ja
-
Standby Pass Through Audio / Video
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Woofer Level Volume
Ja
-
Mute
Ja
-
Dimmer
Ja
-
Sleep
Ja
-
USB Host
Ja
-
USB Charge
Ja
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural), NEWS (Clear Voice), SPORTS, BASS
-
Loudness
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS 2.0
Ja
-
FLAC
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
OGG
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
WAV
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
STRØM
-
Type
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Strømforbrug
30 W
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
Under 0.5W
TILBEHØR
-
Manual
Ja
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed
Ja
-
Batterier
Ja
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
USB-kabel
Ja
-
Vægbeslag
Ja
FYSISK
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
1020 x 35 x 82
-
└ Subwoofer
296 X 332 X 296
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.86
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
7.6
