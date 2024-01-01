Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Soundbar NS20A

LG Soundbar NS20A

NS20A

NS20A
Nøglefunktioner

  • Ny akustisk pakke
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S20A er anbragt på en tv-console af træ under et tv mellem dets fødder. På et tv vises en rød bil med røg.

LG Soundbar S20A

Balanceret lyd i kompakt udgave

Oplev det uventede fra en kompakt, selvstændig soundbar. Klarere og mere afbalanceret lyd fylder dit rum og løfter stemningen.

*Vist på et 48" tv med demonstrationsmæssige formål.

**Produktets udseende kan afhænge af dets faktisk brug, i forhold til omgivelser og andre faktorer.

På det venstre billede er der anbragt to S20A-soundbars, hvor der på den ene ses de indvendige dele, såsom subwoofere og diskantenheder uden gitter, mens der på den anden ses bagsiden. Til højre ses logoerne for dts og Dolby digital audio. På billedet i midten vises tre tv-skærme: En scene og en mikrofon i hånden på hende, en journalist taler gennem en mikrofon og en tablet i begge hendes hænder og en hest. Under tv'erne er der anbragt en SH5A-soundbar med EQ-grafik på. I bunden ses tre ikoner: MUSIK, STEMME og BIOGRAF. På det højre billede viser et vægmonteret tv startskærmen for LG webOS, og SH5A er anbragt under tv'et på tv-bordet. Til venstre ses en LG TV-fjernbetjening delvist, og til højre viser fire ikoner WOW Interface-funktionerne.

Indbyggede subwoofere i et kompakt design

Det er udstyret med woofere og leverer kraftfuld og fordybende lyd i et kompakt design. Forbedret akustisk pakke med dobbelte tweetere og slavebas, hvilket giver en klar og afbalanceret lyd. 

To S20A-soundbars, hvor der på den ene ses de indvendige dele, såsom subwoofere og diskantenheder uden gitter, mens der på den anden ses bagsiden. Til højre ses logoerne for dts og Dolby digital audio.

AI Sound Pro

AI optimerer lyden for hver enkelt genre

AI analyserer indholdet for typen af lyd og leverer gennem de tre optimerede tilstande. Anvender automatisk den mest optimale tilstand i henhold til analysen.

*Denne video er til demonstrationsformål.

WOW Interface

Integreret kontrol af din soundbar på LG TV

Uovertruffen synergi ved parring med et LG TV. Styr soundbarens tilstande, lydstyrke, tilslutninger og andre indstillinger gennem den praktiske brugergrænseflade, LG WOW Interface. Du skal blot tjekke og justere din soundbar på tv-skærmen.

Et vægmonteret tv viser startskærmen for LG webOS, og SH5A er anbragt under tv'et på tv-bordet. Til venstre ses en LG TV-fjernbetjening delvist, og til højre viser fire ikoner WOW Interface-funktionerne.

*Vist ved hjælp af en LG TV-fjernbetjening til demonstrationsformål.

Kompakt, men elegant look

Kompakt, men elegant design, der passer perfekt til små og mellemstore tv'er. Anbring din soundbar under tv'ets fod, og få et rent og velorganiseret look.

S20A-soundbar anbragt på en tv-konsol af træ. Ovenover den ses delvist et tv, der viser en scene med et band, som spiller til en koncert.

*Vist på et 55" tv med demonstrationsmæssige formål.

LG ThinQ

Betjen din soundbar gennem LG ThinQ-appen på din smartphone

Styr din soundbar fra din telefon. Forbind til enheden, juster lydstyrken og skift lydtilstand i ThinQ-appen – praktisk og nemt. 

Forpligtelse til et bedre liv

LG er forpligtet til at skabe et bedre liv for os alle sammen. Vi omstrukturerer fremstillingsprocesserne til at bruge bæredygtige materialer, herunder genanvendt harpiks. Vi fortsætter med at udforske og introducere nye bæredygtige teknologier. Vores produkter er et bevis på vores løfte.

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Antal kanaler

    2.0

  • Udgang

    50 W

  • Front

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Antal kanaler

    2.0

  • Udgang

    50 W

  • Antal højtalere

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

LYD FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

TILSLUTNING

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

HDMI-UNDERSTØTTELSE

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

  • HDMI Version

    1.4

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Fjernbetjeningsapp - IOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Interface

    Ja

MÅL (BXHXD)

  • Front

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

  • Pakkausmitat

    898 x 145 x 123 mm

VÆGT

  • Front

    2,2 kg

  • Total vægt

    2,8 kg

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug FRA (Front)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Strømforbrug Front

    15 W

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    Ja

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096364185

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

