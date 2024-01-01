2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH5

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
EQUALIZER
-
Standard
Ja
-
Cinema
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
User EQ
Ja
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
320 W
-
Power Output Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
IN/OUT
-
Bærbar inn
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
Ekstern app
Ja
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Dimmer
Ja
-
Dæmper
Ja
LYD
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
OGG
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
<0.5W
-
Strømforbrug
22W
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed
945 X 53 X 85
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Vægt (Kg) Hovedenhed
2.6Kg
-
Vægt (Kg) subwoofer
4.2Kg
-
Boksmål (B x H x D) mm
1005 x 373 x 223
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
9.35Kg
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.