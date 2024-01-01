We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1-kanals lydbjælke SH8 på 420 W
Alle specifikationer
MUSIKTJENESTE
-
Spotify
Ja
-
Internet Radio
Ja
-
Google Cast
Ja
LYDFORMAT
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
Ogg Vorbis
Ja
-
AIFF
Ja
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Ja
-
AAC+
Ja
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Ja
-
Flac Lossless
Ja
-
WAV
Ja
EQUALIZER
-
Standard
Ja
-
Bass
Ja
-
Flat
Ja
-
Treble / Bass
Ja
-
Boost
Ja
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
4.1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
420W
IN/OUT
-
Audio Out (L/R)
Ja
-
Pc-indgang
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
LG Remote App
Ja
-
LGTV Sound Sync Optical
Ja
-
LGTV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Mesh Network
Ja
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Dynamic Loudness Algorithm
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (under drift)
30W
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand (i standby)
0.5 W
-
Batterier
NA
-
Batteri Bluetooth
NA
-
Batteri WiFi
NA
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed
1200 x 53 x 85
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Vægt (Kg)
3.52Kg
-
Subwoofer (Kg)
4.3kg
-
Boksmål (B x H x D) mm
1266 x 373 x 223
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
11.28Kg
NETVÆRK
-
Indbygget WI-FI
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
