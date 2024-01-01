Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
4.1-kanals lydbjælke SH8 på 420 W

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

4.1-kanals lydbjælke SH8 på 420 W

4.1-kanals lydbjælke SH8 på 420 W

SH8

SH8
()
  • 4.1-kanals lydbjælke SH8 på 420 W
Nøglefunktioner

  • Adaptiv lydindstilling
  • Auto Sound Engine
  • Samme design som fjernsyn
  • Google Cast™
  • Hjemmebiograftilstand blot ved tryk på en knap
  • Bluetooth Standby
Mere
Alle specifikationer

MUSIKTJENESTE

  • Spotify

    Ja

  • Internet Radio

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

LYDFORMAT

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • Ogg Vorbis

    Ja

  • AIFF

    Ja

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

  • Apple Lossless (m4a)

    Ja

  • Flac Lossless

    Ja

  • WAV

    Ja

EQUALIZER

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Bass

    Ja

  • Flat

    Ja

  • Treble / Bass

    Ja

  • Boost

    Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    4.1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    420W

IN/OUT

  • Audio Out (L/R)

    Ja

  • Pc-indgang

    Ja

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • LG Remote App

    Ja

  • LGTV Sound Sync Optical

    Ja

  • LGTV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Mesh Network

    Ja

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (under drift)

    30W

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand (i standby)

    0.5 W

  • Batterier

    NA

  • Batteri Bluetooth

    NA

  • Batteri WiFi

    NA

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    1200 x 53 x 85

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer

    171x320x252

  • Vægt (Kg)

    3.52Kg

  • Subwoofer (Kg)

    4.3kg

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    1266 x 373 x 223

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    11.28Kg

NETVÆRK

  • Indbygget WI-FI

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

