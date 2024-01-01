Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
SN8YG
()
LG Sound Bar SN8YG, SN8YG

Nøglefunktioner

  • med MERIDIAN
  • Dolby Atmos
  • DTS:X
  • 3.1.2 ch
  • Høj lydopløsning
  • Google Assistant
Mere
Alle specifikationer

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Skærm (m/fod)

    1060 x 57 x 119

  • Passer til tv-størrelse (`20 ny)

    49 tommer ↑

  • Ekstra fod (H) mm

    Nej

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    221,0 x 390,0 x 312,8

MATERIALE

  • Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund

    Metalgitter/Form/Form

  • Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej/Nej

  • Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej/Nej

  • Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet

    Jersey/træ

VÆGT(KG)

  • Skærm

    4.4Kg

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    7,8 Kg

  • Bruttovægt

    14,6 kg

PAPKASSE

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    1168 x 284 x 456

  • Type

    TipOn

  • Farve

    Hvid + Gul

ANTAL PR. CONTAINER

  • 20 fod

    240

  • 40 fod

    480

  • 40 fod (HC)

    640

ANTAL KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    3.1.2ch

UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)

  • I alt

    440W

  • Forside

    40W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Surround (side)

    Nej

  • Øverst

    50W*2

  • Bagside

    Nej

  • Bagside top

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Trådløs)

HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Tweeter-enhed

    20mm Silkekuppel

  • Woofer-enhed

    40x100 mm

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Tweeter-enhed

    20mm Silkekuppel

  • Woofer-enhed

    40 x 100 mm

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Woofer-enhed

    2,5 tommer

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bas-refleks

  • Woofer-enhed

    7"

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER

  • Antal højttalere

    9EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL

  • Lyd-input (3.5Ø)

    Nej

  • Optisk

    Ja(1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

    Nej / Nej

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out

    Ja(1) / Ja(1)

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    Ja / Nej

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Nej

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja / Nej

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)

    Ja

  • Wireless Rear-klar

    Ja (1:1)

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LCD (5 karakterer)

  • LED-indikatorfarve

    Nej

  • AI-indikator

    4 hver

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

    Nej/Ja

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

    Nej/Ja

LYDEFFEKT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja (med meridian)

  • Musik

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Ja

  • Film (Dolby Surround)

    Ja

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nej

LYDKONTROL

  • Bruger-EQ RCU/App)

    Ja/Ja

  • Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Ja/Ja

  • Dynamisk rækkevidde tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej/Ja

  • Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej/Ja

  • Auto lydmaskine (standard)

    Nej

  • SFX (standard)

    Nej

  • Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App

    Ja

FM-RADIO UNDERSTØTTES

  • Type

    Nej

  • FM / RDS

    Nej

  • Frekvensrækkevidde

    Nej

  • Station Forudindstilling

    Nej

  • Forindstillet hukommelse / Slet

    Nej

  • Informationsdisplay (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)

    Nej

GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES

  • Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    Ja

  • Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Google Multi Zone (én kilde → Multi-højttaaler)

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parring

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Fjernbetjenings-app - iOS/Adroid OS

    Ja / Ja

  • Smartphone Fil Afspilning

    Ja

  • EZ (Let) opsætning (BLE)

    Ja

  • NSU / FOTA

    Ja / Nej

  • Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)

    Ja

  • Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical

    Nej / Ja

  • Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth(LG TV)/Optical

    Nej / Ja

  • A/V-Sync (0~300ms) - RCU/App

    Nej/Ja

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • HDMI Lyd-returkanal (ARC)

    Ja

  • HDMI Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Ja

  • Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top/center/Surround/Bagside/Bagside top

    Ja / Ja / Nej / Ja / Nej

  • Slå lyden fra

    Ja

  • Auto Lysdæmper

    Ja

  • Dvale-timer - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • USB-vært/opladning

    Nej/Nej

  • Indbygget musik

    Ja (2)

  • Bluetooth Standby

    Nej

  • Auto Detect (Bluetooth)

    Ja

AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Lyd

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Høj Opløsning

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ja

FILFORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A/USB

    Ja / Nej

  • OGG - C4A/USB

    Ja / Nej

  • WAV - C4A/USB

    Ja / Nej

  • MP3 - C4A/USB

    Ja / Nej

  • WMA - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • AAC - C4A/USB

    Ja / Nej

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    Nej

  • Adapter

    25V, 2A

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    45W

POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS

  • Type (SMPS)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug

    Nej

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    Nej

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    38W

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Webmanual (fil)

    Ja (Fuld)

  • Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)

    Ja (Simpel)

  • Vægmonteringsguide

    Ja

  • Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide

    Nej

  • Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / X

    Ja (Fuld)

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING

  • Modelnavn

    MA7 (19 Modificer)

  • Batteri (størrelse)

    AAA x 2

  • Indbygget Batteri

    Ja

ACCESSORY_ANDET

  • Højttaler bagtil kabel

    Nej

  • Optisk kabel

    Nej

  • Vægmonteringsbeslag

    Ja

  • Kabelstyring (binder)

    Nej

  • Ekstra Fod

    Nej

  • FM-antenne

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

