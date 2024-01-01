LG Sound Bar SN8YG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Skærm (m/fod)
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Passer til tv-størrelse (`20 ny)
49 tommer ↑
-
Ekstra fod (H) mm
Nej
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil
Nej
-
Subwoofer
221,0 x 390,0 x 312,8
MATERIALE
-
Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund
Metalgitter/Form/Form
-
Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet
Nej/Nej
-
Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet
Nej/Nej
-
Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet
Jersey/træ
VÆGT(KG)
-
Skærm
4.4Kg
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil (2EA)
Nej
-
Subwoofer
7,8 Kg
-
Bruttovægt
14,6 kg
PAPKASSE
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
1168 x 284 x 456
-
Type
TipOn
-
Farve
Hvid + Gul
ANTAL PR. CONTAINER
-
20 fod
240
-
40 fod
480
-
40 fod (HC)
640
ANTAL KANALER
-
Antal kanaler
3.1.2ch
UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)
-
I alt
440W
-
Forside
40W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (side)
Nej
-
Øverst
50W*2
-
Bagside
Nej
-
Bagside top
Nej
-
Subwoofer
220W(Trådløs)
HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Tweeter-enhed
20mm Silkekuppel
-
Woofer-enhed
40x100 mm
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Tweeter-enhed
20mm Silkekuppel
-
Woofer-enhed
40 x 100 mm
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Woofer-enhed
2,5 tommer
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bas-refleks
-
Woofer-enhed
7"
-
Impedans
3 ohm
ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER
-
Antal højttalere
9EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL
-
Lyd-input (3.5Ø)
Nej
-
Optisk
Ja(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
Nej / Nej
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out
Ja(1) / Ja(1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Ja / Nej
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
FM-radio
Nej
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja / Nej
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)
Ja
-
Wireless Rear-klar
Ja (1:1)
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LCD (5 karakterer)
-
LED-indikatorfarve
Nej
-
AI-indikator
4 hver
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Nej/Ja
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Nej/Ja
LYDEFFEKT
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard
Ja (med meridian)
-
Musik
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Ja
-
Film (Dolby Surround)
Ja
-
Dolby ATMOS
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
DTS Virtual:X
Nej
LYDKONTROL
-
Bruger-EQ RCU/App)
Ja/Ja
-
Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Ja/Ja
-
Dynamisk rækkevidde tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Nej/Ja
-
Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Nej/Ja
-
Auto lydmaskine (standard)
Nej
-
SFX (standard)
Nej
-
Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App
Ja
FM-RADIO UNDERSTØTTES
-
Type
Nej
-
FM / RDS
Nej
-
Frekvensrækkevidde
Nej
-
Station Forudindstilling
Nej
-
Forindstillet hukommelse / Slet
Nej
-
Informationsdisplay (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)
Nej
GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES
-
Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)
Ja
-
Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)
Ja
-
Chromecast
Ja
-
Google Multi Zone (én kilde → Multi-højttaaler)
Ja
-
Google hurtig parring
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Fjernbetjenings-app - iOS/Adroid OS
Ja / Ja
-
Smartphone Fil Afspilning
Ja
-
EZ (Let) opsætning (BLE)
Ja
-
NSU / FOTA
Ja / Nej
-
Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)
Ja
-
Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
Nej / Ja
-
Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth(LG TV)/Optical
Nej / Ja
-
A/V-Sync (0~300ms) - RCU/App
Nej/Ja
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (ARC)
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)
Ja
-
Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Ja
-
Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top/center/Surround/Bagside/Bagside top
Ja / Ja / Nej / Ja / Nej
-
Slå lyden fra
Ja
-
Auto Lysdæmper
Ja
-
Dvale-timer - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
USB-vært/opladning
Nej/Nej
-
Indbygget musik
Ja (2)
-
Bluetooth Standby
Nej
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
Ja
AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Lyd
Ja
-
DTS-HD Høj Opløsning
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
AAC / AAC+
Ja
FILFORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
OGG - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
WAV - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
MP3 - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
WMA - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
AAC - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
Nej
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
45W
POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS
-
Type (SMPS)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
Nej
-
Strømforbrug
Nej
-
Trådløs Frekvens
Nej
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
38W
-
Trådløs Frekvens
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Webmanual (fil)
Ja (Fuld)
-
Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)
Ja (Simpel)
-
Vægmonteringsguide
Ja
-
Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide
Nej
-
Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / X
Ja (Fuld)
-
Garantibevis
Ja
ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING
-
Modelnavn
MA7 (19 Modificer)
-
Batteri (størrelse)
AAA x 2
-
Indbygget Batteri
Ja
ACCESSORY_ANDET
-
Højttaler bagtil kabel
Nej
-
Optisk kabel
Nej
-
Vægmonteringsbeslag
Ja
-
Kabelstyring (binder)
Nej
-
Ekstra Fod
Nej
-
FM-antenne
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.