Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6

FH6
()
  • Visning forfra af LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6 FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
  • LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
Visning forfra af LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6 FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6
LG LOUDR XBOOM FH6, FH6

Nøglefunktioner

  • Kraftig effekt
  • Højttalerlys
  • Karaoke og DJ
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

TEKNISKE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Kanal

    2

  • Afgivet effekt (alle)

    600 W

  • Afgivet effekt (enhed)

    300 W x 2

  • Strømforbrug (standby)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Subwoofer – type/specifikation

    8 tommer (MICA)

  • Antal højttalerelementer

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Elementtype

    Ingen boks

  • Forudindstillede lydfunktioner

    EQ 8EA

  • Trådløs lydtilslutning

    Bluetooth™

  • Auto DJ

    Ja

  • LED-belysning

    Ja

  • Tv-lydsynkronisering

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Ja

  • Alarm

    Ja

  • Anvendelige filformater (billede/lyd/video)

    WMA/MP3

  • Bluetooth™

    Ja

  • Bluetooth™-aktivering

    Ja

  • USB

    1

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

  • Equalizer

    Ja

MÅL

  • Pakkestørrelse (B x H x D/mm)

    456 x 403 x 923

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    20.2

  • Pakkens indhold

    fjernbetjening, batterier, generel brugervejledning, garantikort, FM-antenne

  • Placeringsalternativ

    Vandret

  • Farve

    Sort

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk