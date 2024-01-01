LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FORSTÆRKER
-
Strømudgang - Front
110W x 2
-
Funktionsvælger - AUX1
Ja
-
Funktionsvælger - USB1
Ja
-
Funktionsvælger - Bluetooth
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Lyd ind - USB 1
Ja
-
Lyd ind - AUX IN 1/2 (L / R)
Ja
-
Karaoke Funktion - Mic Volume (på hovedenheden)
Ja
-
Karaoke Funktion - mikrofonstik
1EA
-
Karaoke Funktion - ekko (på RCU)
Ja
-
Karaoke Funktion - Vokaleffekter
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
VFD
-
Display - Demo
Ja
LYD
-
EQ - Standard
Ja
-
EQ - Pop
Ja
-
EQ - Klassisk
Ja
-
EQ - Rock
Ja
-
EQ - Jazz
Ja
-
EQ - Bas Blast
Ja
-
Demo Musik
Ja
-
Jukebox
Ja
-
Scratch
Ja
-
Pladevender-effekt
Ja
-
Pladevender- Sløjfe
Ja
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD) (Pladevender)
Ja
-
Multi Jukebox
Ja
LYDFORMAT(BLUETOOTH)
-
SBC
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømkrav - Smal (50/60Hz)
110 eller 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Strømkrav - Bred
110/220V
-
Strømforbrug ved standby
Under 0,5W
LYDKONTROL
-
Slå lyden fra
Ja
AFSPILBAR DISK, FILTYPE/BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Komfort - Gentag 1 /Alt
Ja/Ja
-
Komfort - Tilfældigt spil
Ja
-
Komfort - Spring over - Fwd/Rev
Ja
-
Komfort - Skan - Frem/Tilbage
Ja
-
Komfort - MP3P batteriopladning gennem USB/mikro-USB
Ja/Nej
-
Komfort - Bluetooth
Ja
-
Komfort - Bluetooth Fjernbetjening App
Ja
-
Komfort - LED Højttalerbelysning
Ja
-
Komfort - Rytmebelysning
Ja
-
Komfort - GYRO Sensor
Ja
-
Komfort - Filsletning
Ja
-
Komfort - Bluetooth Auto Funktionsændring
Ja
-
Komfort - Auto musikafspilning (Move & Play)
Ja
-
Komfort - TV Lyd Synkronisering
Ja
-
Komfort - Bluetooth Tænding (Standby)
Ja
-
Komfort - Fota
Ja
-
Komfort - Trådløst festlink
Ja
-
Komfort - Bluetooth Multi-parring
Ja
KARAOKE
-
Stemme-eliminering
Ja
-
Nøgle-skifter
Ja
FJERNBETJENING & TILBEHØR
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - enhed
Ja
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Modelnavn
MA5
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Antal taster
17
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Batteri
AAAx2
-
Brugsanvisning - Enkel
Ja
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
Papkasse Type (Låg på / Offset / Flexo)
Låg på
HØJTTALER
-
Højttaler - SPL
85
-
Højttaler - Diskant enhed
2"
-
Højttaler - Woofer-enhed
5,25"
-
Højttaler - Impedans
4ohm
-
Mål (B x H x D)
615 x 272 x 318
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.