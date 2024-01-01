Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System

FJ5
()
  • Visning forfra af LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System FJ5
Visning forfra af LG XBOOM FJ5 220W Hi Fi System FJ5
Nøglefunktioner

  • Fleksibelt design leverer imponerende lyd
  • Oplys din fest
  • Bliv festens stjerne
  • Stemmeeffekt, forskellige stemmer gør det sjovt
  • DJ effekt
  • Trådløs fest-opkobling, dobbelt din lyd og dobbelt din sjov
Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Strømudgang - Front

    110W x 2

  • Funktionsvælger - AUX1

    Ja

  • Funktionsvælger - USB1

    Ja

  • Funktionsvælger - Bluetooth

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Lyd ind - USB 1

    Ja

  • Lyd ind - AUX IN 1/2 (L / R)

    Ja

  • Karaoke Funktion - Mic Volume (på hovedenheden)

    Ja

  • Karaoke Funktion - mikrofonstik

    1EA

  • Karaoke Funktion - ekko (på RCU)

    Ja

  • Karaoke Funktion - Vokaleffekter

    Ja

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    VFD

  • Display - Demo

    Ja

LYD

  • EQ - Standard

    Ja

  • EQ - Pop

    Ja

  • EQ - Klassisk

    Ja

  • EQ - Rock

    Ja

  • EQ - Jazz

    Ja

  • EQ - Bas Blast

    Ja

  • Demo Musik

    Ja

  • Jukebox

    Ja

  • Scratch

    Ja

  • Pladevender-effekt

    Ja

  • Pladevender- Sløjfe

    Ja

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD) (Pladevender)

    Ja

  • Multi Jukebox

    Ja

LYDFORMAT(BLUETOOTH)

  • SBC

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømkrav - Smal (50/60Hz)

    110 eller 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Strømkrav - Bred

    110/220V

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    Under 0,5W

LYDKONTROL

  • Slå lyden fra

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISK, FILTYPE/BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Komfort - Gentag 1 /Alt

    Ja/Ja

  • Komfort - Tilfældigt spil

    Ja

  • Komfort - Spring over - Fwd/Rev

    Ja

  • Komfort - Skan - Frem/Tilbage

    Ja

  • Komfort - MP3P batteriopladning gennem USB/mikro-USB

    Ja/Nej

  • Komfort - Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Komfort - Bluetooth Fjernbetjening App

    Ja

  • Komfort - LED Højttalerbelysning

    Ja

  • Komfort - Rytmebelysning

    Ja

  • Komfort - GYRO Sensor

    Ja

  • Komfort - Filsletning

    Ja

  • Komfort - Bluetooth Auto Funktionsændring

    Ja

  • Komfort - Auto musikafspilning (Move & Play)

    Ja

  • Komfort - TV Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Komfort - Bluetooth Tænding (Standby)

    Ja

  • Komfort - Fota

    Ja

  • Komfort - Trådløst festlink

    Ja

  • Komfort - Bluetooth Multi-parring

    Ja

KARAOKE

  • Stemme-eliminering

    Ja

  • Nøgle-skifter

    Ja

FJERNBETJENING & TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - enhed

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Modelnavn

    MA5

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Antal taster

    17

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Batteri

    AAAx2

  • Brugsanvisning - Enkel

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • Papkasse Type (Låg på / Offset / Flexo)

    Låg på

HØJTTALER

  • Højttaler - SPL

    85

  • Højttaler - Diskant enhed

    2"

  • Højttaler - Woofer-enhed

    5,25"

  • Højttaler - Impedans

    4ohm

  • Mål (B x H x D)

    615 x 272 x 318

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

