  • Visning forfra af LK72B LK72B
Nøglefunktioner

  • Bass Blast+
  • Trådløs lydstreaming
  • Bas lydstyrkekontrol
  • FM-radio
  • Nem forbindelse
Alle specifikationer

FYSISK

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm - Skærm

    196 X 239 X 205

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm - Front Højttaler

    109 X 140 X 100

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    386 X 281 X 297

  • Nettovægt (Kg)

    2.4

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    3.8

  • Fragt (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    840/1715/1960

FORSTÆRKER

  • CH

    2.1

  • Udgangseffekt - I alt

    40W

  • THD 10% - Front V/H

    10W x 2

  • THD 10% - Subwoofer

    20W

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Ledningsført (Ethernet)

    Nej

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi direkte

    Nej

  • Miracast™

    Nej

  • Multiplads

    Nej

  • NFC

    Nej

  • Automatisk Opvågning på LAN

    Nej

  • DLNA (Smart Share) - DMP/ DMR (Mobil til TV Streaming)/ DMS(USB)

    Nej

  • PLEX

    Nej

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Indhold - CP

    Nej

  • Premium Indhold - Ultraviolet (Streaming)

    Nej

  • LG Apps

    Nej

  • LG Cloud

    Nej

  • Web browser - Flash 10 / HTML 5 understøttelse

    Nej

  • Alt-i-En-søgning - CP/ Apps/ WEB/

    Nej

STARTMENU

  • Cre-redigerbar

    Nej

  • Start Dashboard

    Nej

  • Startmenu

    Nej

IND & UD

  • Forside - Skærm

    Ja

  • Forside - USB

    Ja

  • Forside - SD-kort

    Ja

  • Forside - Mikrofon - Mikrofon Ind (φ6,3)

    Nej

  • Forside - Lyd Ind - Bærbar Ind

    Ja

  • H/Panel - Video Ud - Sammensat

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Video Ud - Komponent

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Lyd Input - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • H/Panel - Lyd Input - Optisk

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Lyd output - Lyd V/H

    Nej

  • H/Panel - HDMI - Ud

    Nej

  • H/Panel - HDMI - Ind

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Radioantenne - FM(forbindelsesled)

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Ethernet - RJ45

    Nej

  • H/Panel - USB

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Trådløs Højttaler Tx enhed

    Nej

  • H/Panel - Højttaler Terminal - Sammensætning af kanal

    2kn

  • H/Panel - Højttaler Terminal - Terminaltype

    RCA

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Flere funktioner samtidigt

    Nej

  • Smart phone fjernbetjening App

    Nej

  • Smart phone fjernbetjening App - Private Sound Tilstand (privat lytning)

    Nej

  • Smart phone fjernbetjening App - ASC

    Nej

  • Auto Lydstyrke-niveau

    Nej

  • Magic fjernbetjening

    Nej

  • SIMPLINK

    Nej

  • Hurtig åbning af bakke

    Nej

  • Varm start

    Nej

  • Opstartstid

    Nej

  • Firmware opdatering gennem netværk

    Nej

  • Højttalerniveau justering

    Nej

  • Højttalerafstand (kanalforsinkelse)

    Nej

  • Testtone

    Nej

  • Slå lyden fra

    Ja

  • A/V Synkronisering Forsinkelse (Lydforsinkelse)

    Nej

  • Lysdæmper

    Nej

  • Dvale

    Nej

  • Lydstyrke på TV

    Nej

  • USB direkte optagelse

    Nej

  • Ekstern HDD afspilning

    Nej

  • TV Lyd (direkte nøgle) / TV Lyd tilslutning (Auto PWR tænd/sluk gennem optisk)

    Nej

  • TV Lyd Synkronisering (Optisk / Bluetooth)

    Nej/Nej

  • Kontrol af dynamisk område - Tænd/Sluk

    Nej

  • Metadata Vises - GraceNote (CD/Streaming/Fil)

    Nej

  • Fremskridtsbjælke

    Nej

  • Biograf zoom

    Nej

  • Miniature - Film/Foto

    Nej

  • Trådløs Højttaler - 1:3 Højttaler Indbygget type (Forside / Subwoofer)

    Nej

  • (Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:2 Højttaler Indbygget Type (Bagtil)

    Nej

  • (Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 Rx modul Type (Trådløst sæt til bagsiden)

    Nej

  • (Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 Rx + Trådløs Subwoofer (3 kanal trådløs)

    Nej

  • (Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 RX til Subwoofer

    Nej

  • Bluetooth - (Rx / Tx)

    Ja/Nej

  • Bluetooth - Multipunktsparring

    Nej

  • Bluetooth - Autoparring

    Ja

  • Bluetooth - Auto Funktionsændring

    Nej

  • Bluetooth - Automatisk Slukning

    Nej

  • Karaoke - Mikrofon Lydstyrke / Ekko Lydstyrke

    Nej

  • Karaoke - Fanfare

    Nej

  • Karaoke - Scoring

    Nej

  • Karaoke - Realtid Scoring

    Nej

  • Karaoke - Hyle-elimineringsenhed

    Nej

  • Karaoke - CD Stemmefjerner

    Nej

LYD

  • EQ - Bruger-EQ

    Nej

  • EQ - Klynge 1 EQ

    Nej

  • EQ - Bundt 2 EQ

    Nej

  • EQ - Standard

    Nej

  • EQ - Pop

    Nej

  • EQ - Klassisk

    Nej

  • EQ - Rock

    Nej

  • EQ - Jazz

    Nej

  • EQ - På scenen

    Nej

  • EQ - Bluetooth opskalering

    Nej

  • EQ - Bass Blast+

    Nej

  • EQ - Bas Brag

    Nej

  • EQ - Fodbold

    Nej

AV FORMAT

  • Videoformat - MPEG2

    Nej

  • Videoformat - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Nej

  • Videoformat - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Nej

  • Videoformat - DivX

    Nej

  • Videoformat - DivX HD

    Nej

  • Videoformat - MKV

    Nej

  • Videoformat - AVC Optagelse

    Nej

  • Videoformat - AVCHD

    Nej

  • Videoformat - M4V

    Nej

  • Videoformat - RMVB

    Nej

  • Videoformat - WMV

    Nej

  • Videoformat - FLV

    Nej

  • Videoformat - 3GP

    Nej

  • Videoformat - MPEG-1

    Nej

  • Videoformat - K3G

    Nej

  • Videoformat - MP4

    Nej

  • Videoformat - MOV

    Nej

  • Videoformat - VOB

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - LPCM

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Digital

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby TrueHD

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS-HD Høj Opløsning Lyd

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS-HD Master Lyd

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS2.0+Digital Ud

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - MP3/ID3 Metadata

    Ja/Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - FLAC

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - WMA

    Nej

  • Lydformat (Afkodning) - AAC

    Nej

  • Grafik/Undertekst Format

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - GUI/ Menu - Sprog

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - Video DAC

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - NTSC/PAL Hz

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - NTSC/PAL Hz - Opløsning

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Billedtekster/Macrovision

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - NTSC⇔PAL Konvertering

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - HDMI 1.4

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - ARC

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - Dyb farve

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - xvYCC

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - Fotozoom

    Nej

  • Video Funktioner - Videoforbedring

    Nej

AFSPILNINGSSPECIFIKATIONER

  • Generelt - Pauseskærm

    Nej

  • Generelt - Automatisk Slukning

    Nej

  • Generelt - Forældrelås

    Nej

  • Generelt - Indledende logo

    Nej

  • Selektiv Afspilning - Spring over - Frem/Tilbage - MP3

    Ja

  • Selektiv Afspilning - Skan - Frem/Tilbage - MP3

    Ja

  • Selektiv Afspilning - Pause - MP3

    Ja

  • Selektiv Afspilning - Fremad i Trin

    Nej

  • Selektiv Afspilning -Tilbage i Trin

    Nej

  • Søg - Titel/Nummer - MP3

    Nej

  • Søg - Kapitel

    Nej

  • Søg - Tid

    Nej

  • Gentag Afspilning - 1/Alt - MP3

    Ja

  • Gentag Afspilning - Kapitel

    Nej

  • Gentag Afspilning - A-B

    Nej

  • Fortsæt Stop - MP3

    Nej

  • Afspilningstilstand - Program - MP3

    Nej

  • Afspilningstilstand - Tilfældig - MP3

    Ja

  • Markør-søgning - 9 Punkter

    Nej

  • Markør Afspil - MP3

    Nej

STRØM

  • Strøm - SMPS

    200V~240V/50~60 Hz

  • Strøm - Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W↓

  • Strøm - Strømforbrug

    9W

RADIO

  • Radio - Tunertype

    Nej

  • Radio - Tuning Op/Ned

    Nej

  • Radio - Forudindstilling Op/Ned

    Nej

  • Radio - Frekvens - FM / FM(RDS) / AM

    Nej/Nej/Nej

  • Radio - Forindstillet hukommelse - (Forudindstilling EA :50)

    Nej

  • Radio - Slet forudindstilling

    Nej

  • Radio - RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Nej

HØJTTALER

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Modelnavn

    LK72B-S

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - SPL

    85

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - System

    1 vej

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Woofer-enhed

    3,5"

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Impedans

    8Ω

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - SPL

    83

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - System

    1 vej

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - Woofer-enhed

    5,25"

  • Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - Impedans

    4Ω

FUNKTIONSLISTE TILBEHØRSSÆT

  • Instruktionsmanual - Fuld manual

    Nej

  • Instruktionsmanual - Kort manual

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Type

    IR Fjernbetjening (S17)

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - MBR

    Nej

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Samlet

    Nej

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Batteri (størrelse)

    AAA

  • Batterier (Fjernbetjening)

    2 hver

  • FM / AM Antenne

    Nej/Nej

  • Højttalerkabel

    Nej (kabel indbygget i forhøjttaler)

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • RCA-kode (Lyd), Rød/Hvid, 2P

    Nej

  • RCA-kode (Video), Gul, 1P

    Nej

  • Komponent video-kabel

    Nej

  • RCA til Scart stik kabel

    Nej

  • Bærbar Ind Kabel

    Nej

  • HDMI kabel

    Nej

  • Trådløst Rx-sæt

    Nej

  • Mikrofon (Karaoke)

    Nej

  • A3DSC Mikrofon

    Nej

  • Sangbog

    Nej

  • Sangdisk

    Nej

  • DLNA Opsætning Disk

    Nej

  • Optisk kabel

    Nej

  • Vægmonteringsbeslag

    Nej

  • Papkasse Type - Låg på, Offset, Flexo

    Tip-on

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

