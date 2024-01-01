We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FYSISK
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm - Skærm
196 X 239 X 205
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm - Front Højttaler
109 X 140 X 100
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
386 X 281 X 297
-
Nettovægt (Kg)
2.4
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
3.8
-
Fragt (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
840/1715/1960
FORSTÆRKER
-
CH
2.1
-
Udgangseffekt - I alt
40W
-
THD 10% - Front V/H
10W x 2
-
THD 10% - Subwoofer
20W
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
Ledningsført (Ethernet)
Nej
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
Nej
-
Wi-Fi direkte
Nej
-
Miracast™
Nej
-
Multiplads
Nej
-
NFC
Nej
-
Automatisk Opvågning på LAN
Nej
-
DLNA (Smart Share) - DMP/ DMR (Mobil til TV Streaming)/ DMS(USB)
Nej
-
PLEX
Nej
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Indhold - CP
Nej
-
Premium Indhold - Ultraviolet (Streaming)
Nej
-
LG Apps
Nej
-
LG Cloud
Nej
-
Web browser - Flash 10 / HTML 5 understøttelse
Nej
-
Alt-i-En-søgning - CP/ Apps/ WEB/
Nej
STARTMENU
-
Cre-redigerbar
Nej
-
Start Dashboard
Nej
-
Startmenu
Nej
IND & UD
-
Forside - Skærm
Ja
-
Forside - USB
Ja
-
Forside - SD-kort
Ja
-
Forside - Mikrofon - Mikrofon Ind (φ6,3)
Nej
-
Forside - Lyd Ind - Bærbar Ind
Ja
-
H/Panel - Video Ud - Sammensat
Nej
-
H/Panel - Video Ud - Komponent
Nej
-
H/Panel - Lyd Input - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
H/Panel - Lyd Input - Optisk
Nej
-
H/Panel - Lyd output - Lyd V/H
Nej
-
H/Panel - HDMI - Ud
Nej
-
H/Panel - HDMI - Ind
Nej
-
H/Panel - Radioantenne - FM(forbindelsesled)
Nej
-
H/Panel - Ethernet - RJ45
Nej
-
H/Panel - USB
Nej
-
H/Panel - Trådløs Højttaler Tx enhed
Nej
-
H/Panel - Højttaler Terminal - Sammensætning af kanal
2kn
-
H/Panel - Højttaler Terminal - Terminaltype
RCA
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Flere funktioner samtidigt
Nej
-
Smart phone fjernbetjening App
Nej
-
Smart phone fjernbetjening App - Private Sound Tilstand (privat lytning)
Nej
-
Smart phone fjernbetjening App - ASC
Nej
-
Auto Lydstyrke-niveau
Nej
-
Magic fjernbetjening
Nej
-
SIMPLINK
Nej
-
Hurtig åbning af bakke
Nej
-
Varm start
Nej
-
Opstartstid
Nej
-
Firmware opdatering gennem netværk
Nej
-
Højttalerniveau justering
Nej
-
Højttalerafstand (kanalforsinkelse)
Nej
-
Testtone
Nej
-
Slå lyden fra
Ja
-
A/V Synkronisering Forsinkelse (Lydforsinkelse)
Nej
-
Lysdæmper
Nej
-
Dvale
Nej
-
Lydstyrke på TV
Nej
-
USB direkte optagelse
Nej
-
Ekstern HDD afspilning
Nej
-
TV Lyd (direkte nøgle) / TV Lyd tilslutning (Auto PWR tænd/sluk gennem optisk)
Nej
-
TV Lyd Synkronisering (Optisk / Bluetooth)
Nej/Nej
-
Kontrol af dynamisk område - Tænd/Sluk
Nej
-
Metadata Vises - GraceNote (CD/Streaming/Fil)
Nej
-
Fremskridtsbjælke
Nej
-
Biograf zoom
Nej
-
Miniature - Film/Foto
Nej
-
Trådløs Højttaler - 1:3 Højttaler Indbygget type (Forside / Subwoofer)
Nej
-
(Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:2 Højttaler Indbygget Type (Bagtil)
Nej
-
(Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 Rx modul Type (Trådløst sæt til bagsiden)
Nej
-
(Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 Rx + Trådløs Subwoofer (3 kanal trådløs)
Nej
-
(Tx enhed (dongle) Type) - 1:1 RX til Subwoofer
Nej
-
Bluetooth - (Rx / Tx)
Ja/Nej
-
Bluetooth - Multipunktsparring
Nej
-
Bluetooth - Autoparring
Ja
-
Bluetooth - Auto Funktionsændring
Nej
-
Bluetooth - Automatisk Slukning
Nej
-
Karaoke - Mikrofon Lydstyrke / Ekko Lydstyrke
Nej
-
Karaoke - Fanfare
Nej
-
Karaoke - Scoring
Nej
-
Karaoke - Realtid Scoring
Nej
-
Karaoke - Hyle-elimineringsenhed
Nej
-
Karaoke - CD Stemmefjerner
Nej
LYD
-
EQ - Bruger-EQ
Nej
-
EQ - Klynge 1 EQ
Nej
-
EQ - Bundt 2 EQ
Nej
-
EQ - Standard
Nej
-
EQ - Pop
Nej
-
EQ - Klassisk
Nej
-
EQ - Rock
Nej
-
EQ - Jazz
Nej
-
EQ - På scenen
Nej
-
EQ - Bluetooth opskalering
Nej
-
EQ - Bass Blast+
Nej
-
EQ - Bas Brag
Nej
-
EQ - Fodbold
Nej
AV FORMAT
-
Videoformat - MPEG2
Nej
-
Videoformat - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Nej
-
Videoformat - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Nej
-
Videoformat - DivX
Nej
-
Videoformat - DivX HD
Nej
-
Videoformat - MKV
Nej
-
Videoformat - AVC Optagelse
Nej
-
Videoformat - AVCHD
Nej
-
Videoformat - M4V
Nej
-
Videoformat - RMVB
Nej
-
Videoformat - WMV
Nej
-
Videoformat - FLV
Nej
-
Videoformat - 3GP
Nej
-
Videoformat - MPEG-1
Nej
-
Videoformat - K3G
Nej
-
Videoformat - MP4
Nej
-
Videoformat - MOV
Nej
-
Videoformat - VOB
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - LPCM
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Pro Logic II
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Digital
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby Digital Plus
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - Dolby TrueHD
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS-HD Høj Opløsning Lyd
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS-HD Master Lyd
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - DTS2.0+Digital Ud
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - MP3/ID3 Metadata
Ja/Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - FLAC
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - WMA
Nej
-
Lydformat (Afkodning) - AAC
Nej
-
Grafik/Undertekst Format
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - GUI/ Menu - Sprog
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - Video DAC
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - NTSC/PAL Hz
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - NTSC/PAL Hz - Opløsning
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Billedtekster/Macrovision
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - NTSC⇔PAL Konvertering
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - HDMI 1.4
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - ARC
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - Dyb farve
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - xvYCC
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - Fotozoom
Nej
-
Video Funktioner - Videoforbedring
Nej
AFSPILNINGSSPECIFIKATIONER
-
Generelt - Pauseskærm
Nej
-
Generelt - Automatisk Slukning
Nej
-
Generelt - Forældrelås
Nej
-
Generelt - Indledende logo
Nej
-
Selektiv Afspilning - Spring over - Frem/Tilbage - MP3
Ja
-
Selektiv Afspilning - Skan - Frem/Tilbage - MP3
Ja
-
Selektiv Afspilning - Pause - MP3
Ja
-
Selektiv Afspilning - Fremad i Trin
Nej
-
Selektiv Afspilning -Tilbage i Trin
Nej
-
Søg - Titel/Nummer - MP3
Nej
-
Søg - Kapitel
Nej
-
Søg - Tid
Nej
-
Gentag Afspilning - 1/Alt - MP3
Ja
-
Gentag Afspilning - Kapitel
Nej
-
Gentag Afspilning - A-B
Nej
-
Fortsæt Stop - MP3
Nej
-
Afspilningstilstand - Program - MP3
Nej
-
Afspilningstilstand - Tilfældig - MP3
Ja
-
Markør-søgning - 9 Punkter
Nej
-
Markør Afspil - MP3
Nej
STRØM
-
Strøm - SMPS
200V~240V/50~60 Hz
-
Strøm - Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W↓
-
Strøm - Strømforbrug
9W
RADIO
-
Radio - Tunertype
Nej
-
Radio - Tuning Op/Ned
Nej
-
Radio - Forudindstilling Op/Ned
Nej
-
Radio - Frekvens - FM / FM(RDS) / AM
Nej/Nej/Nej
-
Radio - Forindstillet hukommelse - (Forudindstilling EA :50)
Nej
-
Radio - Slet forudindstilling
Nej
-
Radio - RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Nej
HØJTTALER
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Modelnavn
LK72B-S
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - SPL
85
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - System
1 vej
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Woofer-enhed
3,5"
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Forside - Impedans
8Ω
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - SPL
83
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - System
1 vej
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - Woofer-enhed
5,25"
-
Inklusive Højttaler - Subwoofer - Impedans
4Ω
FUNKTIONSLISTE TILBEHØRSSÆT
-
Instruktionsmanual - Fuld manual
Nej
-
Instruktionsmanual - Kort manual
Ja
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Type
IR Fjernbetjening (S17)
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - MBR
Nej
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Samlet
Nej
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed - Batteri (størrelse)
AAA
-
Batterier (Fjernbetjening)
2 hver
-
FM / AM Antenne
Nej/Nej
-
Højttalerkabel
Nej (kabel indbygget i forhøjttaler)
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
RCA-kode (Lyd), Rød/Hvid, 2P
Nej
-
RCA-kode (Video), Gul, 1P
Nej
-
Komponent video-kabel
Nej
-
RCA til Scart stik kabel
Nej
-
Bærbar Ind Kabel
Nej
-
HDMI kabel
Nej
-
Trådløst Rx-sæt
Nej
-
Mikrofon (Karaoke)
Nej
-
A3DSC Mikrofon
Nej
-
Sangbog
Nej
-
Sangdisk
Nej
-
DLNA Opsætning Disk
Nej
-
Optisk kabel
Nej
-
Vægmonteringsbeslag
Nej
-
Papkasse Type - Låg på, Offset, Flexo
Tip-on
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
