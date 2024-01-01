LG XBOOMGo PL2W

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
MODELOPLYSNINGER
-
Produktionsmodelnavn
PL2W
-
Køber modelnavn
PL2W
-
Bluetooth søgenavn
LG-PL2W
-
Oplysninger om mærke
XBOOM Go
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
126 x 82 x 80
VÆGT(KG)
-
Nettovægt (Kg)
0.35
-
Bruttovægt (Kg)
0.55
PAPKASSE
-
Kartonstørrelse (B x H x D) mm
160 x 132 x 113
-
Type
Offset
ANTAL PR. CONTAINER
-
20 fod
7560
-
40 fod
16800
-
40 fod (HC)
21600
KANALER
-
Antal kanaler
1 kanal
UDGANGSEFFEKT
-
Udgangseffekt
5W
FORBINDELSE - GENEREL
-
Hovedtelefon stik(3.5)
Nej
-
Aux ind (3.5)
Ja
STRØM
-
microUSB 5 ben (Hunstik)
Nej
-
USB C-type (Hunstik)
Ja
-
AC-adapter stik
Nej
-
DC udgang (USB A-type)
Nej
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LED-indikator
(BT, Strøm til, Batteri, EQ, Multi tilstand, Dual tilstand)
EQ
-
Klar vokal + forbedret bas
Nej
-
Klar vokal
Nej
-
Forbedret bas
Nej
-
Lydboost (standard)
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
BATTERI
-
Batterikapacitet
3.7V, 1500mAh
-
Batteriopladningstid
4
-
Batterilevetid
10 timer ↑
STRØMFORBRUG
-
Tilsluttet Strøm (Opladningsstatus)
5W
-
Standby-tilstand
0.5W
BLUTOOTH LYDFORMAT
-
apt-X HD
Nej
-
apt-X
Nej
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
LDAC
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Multipunkt
Ja(2)
-
Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Dual tilstand)
Ja
-
Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Multi tilstand)
Nej
-
BLE (Auto musik afspilning)
Nej
-
NFC
Nej
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Ja/Nej
-
Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Belysning
Nej
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
Ja (IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Batteriindikator
Nej
-
Telefon-højttaler
Ja
-
Sikkerhedslås
Ja
-
Indbygget Demo-musik
Nej
HØJTTALER
-
Woofer-enhed
1.75 tommer x 1ea
-
Tweeter-enhed
Nej
-
Passiv radiator
Ja
-
Impedans
4
TILBEHØR(MANUAL)
-
Kort Manual
Ja
-
Open Source
Nej
-
Garantibevis
Ja
TILBEHØR(ANDET)
-
AC Adapter
Nej
-
USB-kabel aftagelig adapter
Nej
-
USB C type kabel
Ja
-
Opladningsholder
Nej
-
Rem
Nej
-
Pung
Nej
-
Aux-kabel (Φ3.5 til Φ3.5)
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
