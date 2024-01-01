Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Logotypen for 5 års garanti for Z3. Logotypen for 5 års garanti for G3.

Tillid til kompetence

LG OLEDs førsteklasses håndværk giver dig en generøs 5-års garanti.

*I det første år af garantien er panel, reservedele og arbejdsomkostninger dækket. I det 2.-5. år af garantien er det kun panelerne, der er dækket, og der opkræves arbejdsløn.
**Den 5-årige panelgaranti dækker 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3, 55G3, 97M3, 83M3 og 77M3.

Den venstre side af billedet viser LG OLED Z3 fra siden med et gulvstativ. I højre side vises LG OLED G3:s Gallery Design.

God beskyttelse
for vores bedste TV-apparater

Den 5-årige panelgaranti gælder for alle størrelser i TV-serierne 2023 LG SIGNATURE OLED, 2023 LG OLED evo M3, Z3 og G3. Garantien dækker ikke kommercielt eller unormalt brug og gælder kun for den oprindelige køber af produktet, når det er købes lovligt og anvendes i det land, hvor det er købt. Men bare rolig. Hvis du allerede har købt et af de pågældende TV-modeller – er du fortsat forsikret, du skal bare nyde dit TV.

*Garantien omfatter 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3, 55G3, 97M3, 83M3 og 77M3.

Innovative designs

Overlegen kvalitet, i konstant udvikling

LG OLED-TV har millioner af selvoplyste pixels i stedet for baggrundsbelysning. Selvlysende pixels udsender deres eget lys og tænder og slukker for at opnå perfekte sorte farver, uendelig kontrast og en mere præcis farvegengivelse. De giver dig en ekstraordinær tv-oplevelse med en fantastisk billedkvalitet og detaljerigdom, hver gang du ser på dem.

Et billede af LG OLED G3 på en sort baggrund med et abstrakt kunstværk i lyserødt og lilla.

