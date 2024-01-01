Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG QuadWash™ Oppvaskemaskine (Hvid) Energiklasse D, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Label_349910 DU325FW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Ark med produktinformation

Nøglefunktioner

  • QuadWash™
  • EasyRack™
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Dual Zone
  • ThinQ™ med Wi-Fi
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

Kapacitet
14
Energiklasse
D
PRODUKTTYPE
42 dB
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 815 x 567

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Kapacitet

    14

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    D

  • Produkttype

    Opvaskemaskine

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Understøttet

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

DESIGN

  • Display

    Frontmonteret

SMART FUNKTION

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

YDELSEN

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A-G)

    D

  • Energy Consumption x 100(kWh)

    85

  • Nominelle kapacitet angivet i standardkuverter

    14

  • Vandforbrug

    9.5L

  • Varigheden af programmet “Eco 40-60” i h:min

    03:13

  • Luftbåren akustisk støjemissionsklasse (A-D)

    B

  • Luftbåren akustisk støjemission i dB (A) re 1 pW

    42

FUNKTION

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Ja

  • Steam™

    Nej

  • QuadWash™

    Ja

  • Smart Rack+™

    Ja

PROGRAM

  • Auto

    Ja

  • Intensive

    Ja

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Refresh

    Nej

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Turbo

    Ja

  • Download programmer

    Ja

  • Machine Clean

    Ja

  • Rinse

    Ja

  • Express

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)

    600 x 567 x 815

  • Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)

    683 x 654 x 840

  • Nettovægt

    43kg

  • Emballagevægt

    48kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806091067333

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk