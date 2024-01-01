Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG QuadWash™ Oppvaskemaskine (Platinum Silver), Energiklasse C, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Label_1039113.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

LG QuadWash™ Oppvaskemaskine (Platinum Silver), Energiklasse C, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Label_1039113.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG QuadWash™ Oppvaskemaskine (Platinum Silver), Energiklasse C, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

DU355FP
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • QuadWash™
  • EasyRack™
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Dual Zone
  • ThinQ™ med Wi-Fi
Mere


læs mere her

4 Årsager til at købe en LG opvaskemaskine

4 Årsager til at købe en LG opvaskemaskine

Rent fra enhver vinkel

Rent fra enhver vinkel

Da QuadWash ™ har Multi-Motion-sprøjtearme og højtryksstråler, dækker den optimalt, så tingene bliver rene første gang.

Bedre opvaske

Med fire sprøjtearme i stedet for to giver QuadWash™ bedre opvaskeresultater, og al opvasken bliver ren uanset placering.

Turboprogram

Turbo Cycle kan rengøre selv de snavste retter på mindre end en time *. Tør dem på kun 30 minutter med ekstra tørt. * Ved vask af 10 eller færre konvolutter.

Stille, effektiv og pålidelig

Stille, effektiv og pålidelig

LGs Inverter Direct Drive-motor er fremstillet med fokus på stilhed. Med færre bevægelige dele får du en pålidelig motor i en af de mest stille opvaskemaskiner i denne klasse.

10 års garanti på Inverter Direct Drive Motor (Garantien dækker kun del).

Energieffektiv

Sammenlignet med konventionelle motorer bidrager LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive-motor til at øge energieffektiviteten.

Lang holdbarhed

Du kan være helt rolig – du kan stole på din opvaskemaskine fra LG i mange år frem i tiden, da den har 10 års garanti på Direct Drive-motoren.

Dual Zone Wash

Dual Zone Wash

Vask dit sarte service forsigtigt i den øverste kurv, og vask kraftigere kogegrej og lignende i den nederste kurv med Dual Zone Wash.
Mere brugervenlig og maksimal fleksibilitet

Mere brugervenlig og maksimal fleksibilitet

Den er nem at justere, så du får maksimal fleksibilitet til al din opvask. Højden på den øverste kurv kan justeres til tre forskellige niveauer, når der skal være plads til de høje ting.

Fleksibel indretning

Fyld din opvaskemaskine nemt og enkelt, både når stegepanden skal i den øverste kurv, og de store skåle skal i den nederste kurv.

Højdejusterbar bestikkurv

Højdejusterbar bestikkurv

 

Enkel og glat

Enkel og glat

 

Innovation, der giver et smartere, forbundet hjem

Innovation, der giver et smartere, forbundet hjem

ThinQ™ introducerer en ny verden af tilslutningsmuligheder og smarte løsninger, der gør livet nemmere.

*Kompatibel smartphone med Android 7 eller nyere eller iOS 11 eller nyere kræves til LG ThinQ™-appen. Telefon- og Wi-Fi-dataforbindelse i hjemmet kræves.

Hent program

Hent nye opvaskeprogrammer med LG ThinQ™-smartphone-appen for at få de programmer, der passer til dit behov, for eksempel pander og kasseroller eller gryder og glas.

Personlige indstillinger

Tilpas de forskellige programmer i din opvaskemaskine ved hjælp af smartphone-appen for at vælge forskellige opvaskealternativer.

Påmindelse om at rengøre maskinen.

Hold din opvaskemaskine frisk ved at aktivere maskinens påmindelser. Efter hver 30. cyklus vil en indikator lyse for at informere dig om, at det er tid til at køre rengøringsprogrammet.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ hjælper med at løse et problem hurtigt og effektivt, ved at din smartphone giver dig forslag til nemme løsninger og det næste skridt.
Opgrader dit køkkens udseende

Opgrader dit køkkens udseende

LG's opvaskemaskiner tilfører et elegant, moderne design til dit køkken. Da din opvaskemaskine indeholder innovativ teknik fra LG, fungerer den lige så godt, som den ser ud.

Minimalistisk ydre design

Det elegante ydre på LG's opvaskemaskiner kan fuldende alle køkkendesign.

Micro LED Display

Letlæselige LED-kontroller giver et stilfuldt og opdateret look.

Smart indretning

LG opvaskemaskine er designet til at give maksimal rengøringskraft og unikke funktioner, der let kan indlæses.

Key Feature

  • QuadWash™
  • EasyRack™
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Dual Zone
  • ThinQ™ med Wi-Fi

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

DU325FP
Kapacitet
14
Energiklasse
C
PRODUKTTYPE
Opvaskemaskine
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600x567x815

Alle specifikationer

UDSEENDE

  • Farver

    Platinum Silver

CYKLUS/INDSTILLINGER

  • Auto

    Ja

  • Sart

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Ja

  • Øko

    Ja

  • Hurtig

    Ja

  • Intensiv

    Ja

  • Opfriskning

    Nej

  • Skyl

    Ja

  • Damp

    Nej

  • Turbo

    Ja

ENERGI/VAND YDEEVNE

  • Støjemissions klasse

    B

  • Støj niveau dB(A)

    42

  • Vandforbrug (L)

    9,5

  • Energieffektivitets klasse

    C

HOVEDFUNKTION

  • Smart Rack+™

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive-motor

    Ja

  • QuadWash™

    Ja

MÅL/AFSTANDE/VÆGT

  • Emballagedimensioner – B x H x D (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Pakkevægt

    48

  • Produktdimensioner – B x H x D (mm)

    600 x 815 x 567

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    43

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

