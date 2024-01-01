We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QuadWash™ Oppvaskemaskine (Hvid) Energiklasse C, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Bedre opvaske
10 års garanti på Inverter Direct Drive Motor (Garantien dækker kun del).
Fleksibel indretning
Højdejusterbar bestikkurv
*Kompatibel smartphone med Android 7 eller nyere eller iOS 11 eller nyere kræves til LG ThinQ™-appen. Telefon- og Wi-Fi-dataforbindelse i hjemmet kræves.
Hent program
Påmindelse om at rengøre maskinen.
Key Feature
-
QuadWash™
-
EasyRack™
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Dual Zone
-
ThinQ™ med Wi-Fi
Overblik
MÅL
Alle specifikationer
UDSEENDE
-
Farver
Hvid
CYKLUS/INDSTILLINGER
-
Auto
Ja
-
Sart
Ja
-
Download-cyklus
Ja
-
Øko
Ja
-
Hurtig
Ja
-
Intensiv
Ja
-
Opfriskning
Nej
-
Skyl
Ja
-
Damp
Nej
-
Turbo
Ja
ENERGI/VAND YDEEVNE
-
Støjemissions klasse
B
-
Støj niveau dB(A)
42
-
Vandforbrug (L)
9,5
-
Energieffektivitets klasse
C
HOVEDFUNKTION
-
Smart Rack+™
Ja
-
Inverter Direct Drive-motor
Ja
-
QuadWash™
Ja
MÅL/AFSTANDE/VÆGT
-
Emballagedimensioner – B x H x D (mm)
683 x 840 x 654
-
Pakkevægt
48
-
Produktdimensioner – B x H x D (mm)
600 x 815 x 567
-
Produktvægt (kg)
43
SMART-TEKNOLOGI
-
Smart Diagnose
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
