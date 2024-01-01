We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QuadWash ™ Steam-opvaskemaskine (Hvid) Energiklasse D, Auto Open Dry-funktion og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Overblik
MÅL
Alle specifikationer
NØGLEFUNKTIONER
-
Kapacitet
14
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)
D
-
Produkttype
Opvaskemaskine
-
Fritstående/Integreret
Understøttet
-
Produktfarve
Hvid
DESIGN
-
Produktfarve
Hvid
-
Display
Topmonteret
SMART FUNKTION
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
YDELSEN
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A-G)
D
-
Energy Consumption x 100(kWh)
85
-
Nominelle kapacitet angivet i standardkuverter
14
-
Vandforbrug
9.5L
-
Varigheden af programmet “Eco 40-60” i h:min
03:13
-
Luftbåren akustisk støjemissionsklasse (A-D)
B
-
Luftbåren akustisk støjemission i dB (A) re 1 pW
42
FUNKTION
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Ja
-
Steam™
Ja
-
QuadWash™
Ja
-
Smart Rack+™
Ja
PROGRAM
-
Auto
Ja
-
Intensive
Ja
-
Finvask
Ja
-
Refresh
Ja
-
Eco
Ja
-
Turbo
Ja
-
Download programmer
Ja
-
Machine Clean
Ja
-
Rinse
Ja
-
Express
Ja
MÅL
-
Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)
600 x 567 x 815
-
Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)
683 x 654 x 840
-
Nettovægt
44kg
-
Emballagevægt
49kg
-
EAN-kode
8806091067326
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
-
-
-
-
