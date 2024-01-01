Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG B2B Monitor 17MB15T
17MB15TO_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG B2B Monitor 17MB15T

17MB15TO_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG B2B Monitor 17MB15T

17MB15T
()
  • Visning forfra af LG B2B Monitor 17MB15T 17MB15T
Nøglefunktioner

  • Touchskærm
  • IPS-monitor
  • Indbygget power
Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    17 inch

  • Multi-Paneltype

    TN

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,264*0,264

  • Multi-Billedformat

    5:4

  • Multi-Opløsning

    1280*1024

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    250

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:1

  • Multi-(DFC)

    5M:1

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    5ms

  • Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Multi-(CR≥5)

    176/170

  • Multi-Lampe Antal

    2

  • Multi-Inverter(med/uden)

    uden

  • Multi-Overfladebehandling(refleks/antirefleks)

    Antirefleks

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signalinput-D-Sub

    Ja

  • Signalinput-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signalinput-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signalinput-S-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signalinput-SCART

    Nej

  • Signalinput-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signalinput-DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Andet

    Nej

  • Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]

    Bagside

  • Lyd Ind-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd output-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Line-out

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Optisk ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Andet

    Nej

HØJTTALER

  • Type

    Nej

  • Lyd output

    Nej

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    LPB

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100~240V

  • Input/Output-Output(til højttaler)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)

    16W (Typ.)

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,5W under

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)

    0,5W under

FREKVENS

  • Analog-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • Analog-V-frekvens

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC-Analog

    1280*1024

  • PC-Digital

    Nej

  • Video-HDMI

    Nej

  • Video-Komponent

    Nej

  • Video-Video

    Nej

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    5

  • Taste-type

    Tact

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Blå

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Blå blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Center af bunden

OSD

  • Sprog-Land

    Engelsk, Fransk, Tysk, Italiensk, Spansk, Portugisisk, Svensk, Finsk, Polsk, Russisk, Koreansk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Græsk, Ukrainsk

  • Sprog-Antal sprog

    15

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • USB_Op

    Ja (til touchskærm)

  • USB_Ned

    Nej

  • f-maskine

    Ja

  • ez-Zooming

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC)-PC

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC)-Video

    Nej

  • Fotoeffekt

    Nej

  • Lyd

    Nej

  • sRGB

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Nej

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)

    Ja

  • Fjernstyring

    Nej

  • PIP

    Nej

  • POP

    Nej

  • PBP

    Nej

  • Auto Pivot

    Nej

  • Auto Spejling

    Nej

  • Tilling

    Nej

  • Deep Color(xvYCC)

    Nej

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Forte Manager

    Nej

  • Forte Pivot

    Nej

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)

  • B/afdækning

    Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)

  • Fod

    Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)

  • Base

    Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)

  • Andet

    NEJ

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    Nej

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    Ja / +15º ~ +66º

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    Nej

  • Højde(mm)

    Nej

  • Pivot

    Nej

  • Dobbelt hængsel

    NEJ

  • Andet

    NEJ

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Mål-Sæt (med fod)

    370 * 95 * 315

  • (B*D*H)-Sæt (uden fod)

    370 * 62 * 315

  • (mm)-Boks

    429 * 377 * 159

  • Vægmontering

    VESA-kompatibel (75mm x 75mm)

  • vægt-Sæt (med fod)

    3,3kg

  • (Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)

    2,9kg

  • Boks

    4,5kg

  • Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1092/2338/2672

  • Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    936/2028/2340

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Vedhæftet

  • Boks printtype

    Flexografi (Normal)

  • Håndtag

    ingen

STANDARD

  • TCO6.0

    Nej

  • TCO99

    Nej

  • UL(cUL)

    Nej

  • TUV-GS

    Nej (TUV-Type)

  • SEMKO

    Nej

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • EPA

    Nej

  • ISO13406-2

    Nej

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Win 8 (Premium/Basic)

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Nej

  • PC-Audio

    Nej

  • RCA 3Line

    NEJ

  • RCA 5Line

    NEJ

  • Andet

    USB-kabel

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk