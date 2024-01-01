LG B2B Monitor 17MB15T

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
17 inch
-
Multi-Paneltype
TN
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)
72%
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
16.7M
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0,264*0,264
-
Multi-Billedformat
5:4
-
Multi-Opløsning
1280*1024
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
250
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000:1
-
Multi-(DFC)
5M:1
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
5ms
-
Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
170/160
-
Multi-(CR≥5)
176/170
-
Multi-Lampe Antal
2
-
Multi-Inverter(med/uden)
uden
-
Multi-Overfladebehandling(refleks/antirefleks)
Antirefleks
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signalinput-D-Sub
Ja
-
Signalinput-DVI-D
Nej
-
Signalinput-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signalinput-S-Video
Nej
-
Signalinput-S-Komponent
Nej
-
Signalinput-SCART
Nej
-
Signalinput-HDMI
Nej
-
Signalinput-DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signalinput-Andet
Nej
-
Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]
Bagside
-
Lyd Ind-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd output-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Line-out
Nej
-
Lyd output-Optisk ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Andet
Nej
HØJTTALER
-
Type
Nej
-
Lyd output
Nej
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
LPB
-
Input/Output-Ind
100~240V
-
Input/Output-Output(til højttaler)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)
16W (Typ.)
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0,5W under
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)
0,5W under
FREKVENS
-
Analog-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
Analog-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC-Analog
1280*1024
-
PC-Digital
Nej
-
Video-HDMI
Nej
-
Video-Komponent
Nej
-
Video-Video
Nej
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
5
-
Taste-type
Tact
-
LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)
Blå
-
LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)
Blå blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Center af bunden
OSD
-
Sprog-Land
Engelsk, Fransk, Tysk, Italiensk, Spansk, Portugisisk, Svensk, Finsk, Polsk, Russisk, Koreansk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Græsk, Ukrainsk
-
Sprog-Antal sprog
15
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
USB_Op
Ja (til touchskærm)
-
USB_Ned
Nej
-
f-maskine
Ja
-
ez-Zooming
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC)-PC
Nej
-
4:3 i Wide (ARC)-Video
Nej
-
Fotoeffekt
Nej
-
Lyd
Nej
-
sRGB
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Nej
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)
Ja
-
Fjernstyring
Nej
-
PIP
Nej
-
POP
Nej
-
PBP
Nej
-
Auto Pivot
Nej
-
Auto Spejling
Nej
-
Tilling
Nej
-
Deep Color(xvYCC)
Nej
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Forte Manager
Nej
-
Forte Pivot
Nej
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)
-
B/afdækning
Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)
-
Fod
Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)
-
Base
Sort Ikke blank (MT11020)
-
Andet
NEJ
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
Nej
-
Tilt(vinkel)
Ja / +15º ~ +66º
-
Dreje(vinkel)
Nej
-
Højde(mm)
Nej
-
Pivot
Nej
-
Dobbelt hængsel
NEJ
-
Andet
NEJ
STØRRELSE/VÆGT
-
Mål-Sæt (med fod)
370 * 95 * 315
-
(B*D*H)-Sæt (uden fod)
370 * 62 * 315
-
(mm)-Boks
429 * 377 * 159
-
Vægmontering
VESA-kompatibel (75mm x 75mm)
-
vægt-Sæt (med fod)
3,3kg
-
(Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)
2,9kg
-
Boks
4,5kg
-
Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
1092/2338/2672
-
Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
936/2028/2340
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Vedhæftet
-
Boks printtype
Flexografi (Normal)
-
Håndtag
ingen
STANDARD
-
TCO6.0
Nej
-
TCO99
Nej
-
UL(cUL)
Nej
-
TUV-GS
Nej (TUV-Type)
-
SEMKO
Nej
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
EPA
Nej
-
ISO13406-2
Nej
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Win 8 (Premium/Basic)
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
HDMI
Nej
-
PC-Audio
Nej
-
RCA 3Line
NEJ
-
RCA 5Line
NEJ
-
Andet
USB-kabel
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
