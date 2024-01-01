FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
22"
-
Multi-Paneltype
TN
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)
72%
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
16.7M
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0,282 x 0,282
-
Multi-Billedformat
16:10
-
Multi-Opløsning
1680 x 1050
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000 : 1
-
Multi-(DFC)
5000000 : 1
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
5ms
-
Multi-(GTG)
Nej
-
Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
170/160
-
Multi-Overfladebehandling(refleks/antirefleks)
Antirefleks, 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signalinput-D-Sub
Ja
-
Signalinput-DVI
Ja
-
Signalinput-DisplayPort
Ja
-
Signalinput-mini DisplayPort
Nej
-
Signalinput-HDMI
Nej
-
Signalinput-Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nej
-
Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
-
Signal Output-DVI ud
Nej
-
Signal Output-DisplayPort Ud
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind
Ja
-
Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
-
Lyd output-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Lyd output-Line-out
Nej
-
Lyd output-Optisk ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
-
Interaktivt signal-USB
USB 2.0 (1 op 2 ned)
-
Interaktivt signal-Ethernet
Nej
HØJTTALER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1W x 2
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
Indbygget
-
Input/Output-Ind
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output-Udgang
28W(12V/2.3A)
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(EPA)
15,3W
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ. / udgående))
15,8W
-
Strømforbrug-Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0,3W
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)
0,3W
-
Mekanisk kontakt-Mekanisk kontakt
Ja
FREKVENS
-
D-Sub-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
D-Sub-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
Nej
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
TBD
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
TBD
OPLØSNING
-
Signal-input-D-Sub
1680 x 1050
-
Signal-input-DVI-D
1680 x 1050
-
Signal-input-DisplayPort
1680 x 1050
-
Signal-input-HDMI
Nej
-
Signal-input-Komponent
Nej
-
Signal-input-Video
Nej
-
Signal Output-DVI ud
Nej
-
Signal Output-DisplayPort Ud
Nej
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastenummer
6
-
Taste-beskrivelse
MENU, LÆSER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, STRØM
-
Taste-type
Tact
-
LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)
Hvid
-
LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)
Hvid blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Forside
OSD
-
Sprog-Land
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Italiensk, Spansk, Portugisisk, Svensk, Finsk, Koreansk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Græsk, Polsk, Russisk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi
-
Sprog-Antal sprog
17
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Billede-Billedtilstand
Ja
-
Billede-Ratio
Ja
-
Billede-PBP / PIP
Nej
-
Billede-Læsetilstand
Ja
-
Lyd-Maxx Audio
Nej
-
Generel funktion-sRGB
Nej
-
Generel funktion-DDC/CI
Ja
-
Generel funktion-HDCP
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Fjernstyring
Nej
-
Generel funktion-Taste-lås
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Plug & Play
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Reaktionstid
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Farvekalibreret
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Dual Kontrol
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Opløsning)
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Speciel funktion-Bevægelses-energibesparelse
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Slukket -timer
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-SIX Akse-kontrol
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Speciel funktion-Super opløsning+
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-True Color Pro / Finder
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-OSC (On Screen Kontrol / Skærm Split)
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Strøm-opladning
Nej
-
Speciel funktion-Tryk
Nej
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank
-
Bagbeklædning
Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank
-
Fod
Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank
-
Base
Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt(vinkel)
-5º ~ 35º
-
Dreje(vinkel)
Ja (±180º)
-
Højdeområde (mm)
130mm
-
Ned Højde (mm)
50mm
-
Pivot
Ja (90º)
-
Mini PC-beslag klar
Ja
STØRRELSE/VÆGT
-
Dimension (BxDxH)-Sæt (med fod, mm)
TBD
-
Dimension (BxDxH)-Sæt (uden fod, mm)
TBD
-
Dimension (BxDxH)-Boks (mm)
TBD
-
Dimension (BxDxH)-VESA / vægophæng (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA)
-
Vægt-Sæt (med fod, kg)
TBD
-
Vægt-Sæt (uden fod, kg)
TBD
-
Vægt-Boks (kg)
TBD
-
Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
-
Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Aftaget
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Ja (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Nej
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
EPA
Ja(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
PVC-fri
Nej
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Nej
-
USB
Ja
-
PC-Audio
Ja
-
CD (Manual / Software)
Nej
-
Vejledning til nem opsætning
Nej
-
Ekstern kalibrator
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
