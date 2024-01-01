Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55
22BK55WY _EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55

22BK55WY _EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55

22BK55WY
()
  • Visning forfra af FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55 22BK55WY
Visning forfra af FHD IPS Monitor 22BK55 22BK55WY
Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS
  • Indbygget power
  • Vægmontering
  • Èt klik stand
  • Ergonomisk stand
  • Mini PC-tilslutning klar
Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    22"

  • Multi-Paneltype

    TN

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,282 x 0,282

  • Multi-Billedformat

    16:10

  • Multi-Opløsning

    1680 x 1050

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000 : 1

  • Multi-(DFC)

    5000000 : 1

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    5ms

  • Multi-(GTG)

    Nej

  • Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Multi-Overfladebehandling(refleks/antirefleks)

    Antirefleks, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signalinput-D-Sub

    Ja

  • Signalinput-DVI

    Ja

  • Signalinput-DisplayPort

    Ja

  • Signalinput-mini DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signalinput-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Thunderbolt (Ver)

    Nej

  • Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

  • Signal Output-DVI ud

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DisplayPort Ud

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind

    Ja

  • Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

  • Lyd output-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Lyd output-Line-out

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Optisk ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

  • Interaktivt signal-USB

    USB 2.0 (1 op 2 ned)

  • Interaktivt signal-Ethernet

    Nej

HØJTTALER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1W x 2

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    Indbygget

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Input/Output-Udgang

    28W(12V/2.3A)

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(EPA)

    15,3W

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ. / udgående))

    15,8W

  • Strømforbrug-Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,3W

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)

    0,3W

  • Mekanisk kontakt-Mekanisk kontakt

    Ja

FREKVENS

  • D-Sub-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • D-Sub-V-frekvens

    56~75Hz

  • DVI-D-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D-V-frekvens

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    TBD

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    TBD

OPLØSNING

  • Signal-input-D-Sub

    1680 x 1050

  • Signal-input-DVI-D

    1680 x 1050

  • Signal-input-DisplayPort

    1680 x 1050

  • Signal-input-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signal-input-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signal-input-Video

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DVI ud

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DisplayPort Ud

    Nej

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastenummer

    6

  • Taste-beskrivelse

    MENU, LÆSER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, STRØM

  • Taste-type

    Tact

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Forside

OSD

  • Sprog-Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Italiensk, Spansk, Portugisisk, Svensk, Finsk, Koreansk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Græsk, Polsk, Russisk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi

  • Sprog-Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Billede-Billedtilstand

    Ja

  • Billede-Ratio

    Ja

  • Billede-PBP / PIP

    Nej

  • Billede-Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • Lyd-Maxx Audio

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-sRGB

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-HDCP

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Fjernstyring

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Reaktionstid

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Farvekalibreret

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Dual Kontrol

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Opløsning)

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Speciel funktion-Bevægelses-energibesparelse

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Slukket -timer

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-SIX Akse-kontrol

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Speciel funktion-Super opløsning+

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-True Color Pro / Finder

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-OSC (On Screen Kontrol / Skærm Split)

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Strøm-opladning

    Nej

  • Speciel funktion-Tryk

    Nej

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank

  • Bagbeklædning

    Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank

  • Fod

    Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank

  • Base

    Sort / Hvid - Ikke blank

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    Ja (±180º)

  • Højdeområde (mm)

    130mm

  • Ned Højde (mm)

    50mm

  • Pivot

    Ja (90º)

  • Mini PC-beslag klar

    Ja

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Dimension (BxDxH)-Sæt (med fod, mm)

    TBD

  • Dimension (BxDxH)-Sæt (uden fod, mm)

    TBD

  • Dimension (BxDxH)-Boks (mm)

    TBD

  • Dimension (BxDxH)-VESA / vægophæng (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA)

  • Vægt-Sæt (med fod, kg)

    TBD

  • Vægt-Sæt (uden fod, kg)

    TBD

  • Vægt-Boks (kg)

    TBD

  • Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

  • Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Aftaget

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Ja (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Ja

  • TUV-Ergo

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Nej

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • EPA

    Ja(7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • PVC-fri

    Nej

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Nej

  • USB

    Ja

  • PC-Audio

    Ja

  • CD (Manual / Software)

    Nej

  • Vejledning til nem opsætning

    Nej

  • Ekstern kalibrator

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

